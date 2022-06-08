When are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt getting married, and will they have kids?

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talk about their future. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt left Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise as an engaged couple, despite two visits from Joe’s ex, Kendall Long, during the season. While Kendall even came out and claimed she thought Joe was struggling before proposing, he seemed to know what he was doing when asking Serena to spend her life with him while down on one knee.

Since last summer, and the proposal, Joe and Serena have been seen traveling quite often, and the duo even moved in together in New York City. The twosome was also up for an MTV Unscripted Award for Best Reality Romance.

Now the couple has been getting questions about when their wedding will be and what their future will look like.

So what are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s wedding plans?

According to a Q&A session with fans, Serena stated about an upcoming wedding date, “We are currently thinking sometime in 2023. I know [post-pandemic] wedding venues are so booked up right now and we haven’t started planning yet, but next year would be our hope if we can make it happen! If not 2023, then we will try for 2024.”

When asked more about where the wedding will happen, Serena declared, “We will probably do somewhere neutral because his family/friends are mainly in Chicago and mine are in Toronto. Probably somewhere in the U.S. on the East Coast, but not sure yet!”

Will Joe and Serena have kids?

After being asked about kids and if they are in the twosome’s future, Serena responded with the fact that they are definitely planning on children.

In fact, Serena told viewers that it would have been a deal-breaker if Joe didn’t want kids because she wants to be a mom and raise a family with her husband.

She said she even told Joe that during their relationship in Paradise, because kids are so important to her future, as she has been around them her whole life teaching swimming lessons, dance lessons, and just working around kids all of the time.

When Serena was asked if she/they knew how many kids they wanted, she replied back saying they both want to have two kids.

And while they aren’t ready to start that growing family yet, they have talked about getting a dog, but that will have to wait until their travel plans slow down a bit.

For right now, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to hear when that wedding date is set, but definitely want to see pictures of the couple’s dog when they get one, too.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.