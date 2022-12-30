What’s wrong with Teresa Giudice’s lips? RHONJ critics call her out for overdoing it

Teresa Giudice called out over large lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Teresa Giudice recently shared a clip that is now getting quite a response online as people question what’s going on with her lips.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a video wishing her 2.3 million followers happy holidays and promoting her podcast, Namaste B$tches.

However, people were too busy staring at her lips to pay much attention to anything else, and they had a lot to say in the comment section of her post.

The clip showed Teresa standing in front of a Christmas tree with her co-host Melissa Pfeister by her side.

The mom of four appeared to be all made up, showing flawless skin, long black lashes, and bold brows– although it seems that was a result of a filter used in the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the most jarring thing and the biggest tell-tale sign was her lips.

While she has admitted to using fillers for a larger pout, that combined with the filter was too much, according to critics. She also opted to line her lips with a dark brown pencil (possibly a filter), making her lips appear wider and larger than normal.

Critics call out RHONJ star Teresa Giudice for overdoing her lips

People quickly took to the comments to question what was going on with Teresa’s lips and called her out for going too far.

“…Please stop with the lips!!!! Bigger than your jaw!! #overkill,” said one commenter.

“Lips lips lips 👄 👄👄 That’s all I see. Maybe @teresagiudice should go on botched 🤷🏻‍♀️” added someone else.

Another critic added, “Omg. Frightening.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Someone also noticed The Real Housewife of New Jersey star’s unusually white teeth and commented on that as well.

“Jesus her teeth are so white they almost look blue. And what about those lips.🙄” said the critic.

“Teresa looks like a cartoon now,” added another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice spent the holidays with her blended family

Meanwhile, the point of Teresa’s post was to wish happy holidays to her supporters, and it seems she certainly enjoyed hers.

The 51-year-old spent her first Christmas as Mrs. Ruelas after tying the knot with Luis Ruelas back in August.

The couple spent Christmas with Teresa’s four girls, and Luis’s sons were also in the mix. The family debuted their stunning holiday photos, which were featured in PEOPLE, and it included their blended family, minus Luis’ youngest son, Nicholas.

Teresa shared the gorgeous images on Instagram and explained Nicholas’ absence.

“(Unfortunately missing Nicholas from the photos, he wasn’t feeling well.)” she noted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.