What time is Below Deck on tonight? Season 8 heats up with more crew drama

Below Deck Season 8 only has a handful of episodes left. Pic credit: Bravo

What time is Below Deck on tonight? That has become a hot question among fans as the Season 8 crew drama heats up, saving the best OMG moments for the end of the season.

Below Deck Season 8 begins to wind down this week. Bravo announced last week Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 would premiere on March 1. The news means only a handful of episodes of Below Deck are left to air.

As fans know, the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bravo shows viewers the date in each episode, so fans are aware of how much time is left in the season.

What time does Below Deck air tonight?

Over the years, Bravo has dedicated one night of the week to the hit yachting series. Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have all coveted the same time slot.

New episodes of Below Deck air on Mondays at 9/8c. The network always airs an encore episode of the previous week’s episode before the new one so that fans can easily catch up if necessary.

Bravo has begun to air commentary episodes of the Below Deck franchise too. Below Deck Galley Talk features a crop of alums, like Kate Chastain, who share their thoughts on the most recent episode. The commentary show airs later in the week, giving fans another chance to watch the yachting show.

What can fans expect from the rest of Below Deck Season 8?

As the final episodes of Below Deck Season 8 play out onscreen, the drama will explode, finally. The season has been a little lackluster in the craziness department compared to Season 7 of Below Deck or Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

While some fans like the change of pace, many fans have expressed that without the explosive, intense moments, the show has been rather blah. Thankfully, charter guests like Charley Walters and drunk Delores have been entertaining.

There will for sure be more crew tension between bosun Eddie Lucas and chef Rachel Hargrove, especially if the latter doesn’t chill with her drinking. Plus, fans can count on Francesca Rubi hitting a breaking point with Elizabeth Frankini.

Speaking of Elizabeth, her boatmance with James Hough will most definitely explode in the weeks to come. These two are not on the same page regarding their relationship, which means the fallout should be pretty exciting to watch.

The coronavirus will, of course, be the hot topic to watch as the days get close to the charter season being cut short. Viewers are in for an entertaining few weeks as Below Deck Season 8 comes to an end.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.