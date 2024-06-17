Love Island USA Season 6 has come in hot with new host Ariana Madix and islanders filled with drama from night one.

It’s been nearly a week since the current season debuted on Peacock.

After moving from CBS, Love Island USA has been on Peacock for three seasons.

The streaming service has kept a pretty tight and consistent schedule for the hit reality TV show.

However, things are different this year, as several changes have been made, including with the host.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The weekly schedule for Love Island USA will be different this summer.

What is the Love Island USA Season 6 schedule?

Love Island fans know the show airs multiple times a week, including a summary episode with never-before-seen footage.

In the past, the show has aired Tuesday through Sunday, with Saturday being the recap episode with no new episodes on Monday. Well, that isn’t the case this season.

New episodes of Love Island USA air Thursday through Tuesday with a break on Wednesday.

Instead of a recap episode on Saturdays, Love Island USA Aftersun will air with host Maura Higgins. The companion series gives fans a different look at things going on in the villa each week.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the show will include dumped islanders and visits from Ariana to dish all the villa dirt.

When will Love Island USA Season 6 end?

The format for Love Island USA has always been that it airs in real-time multiple times a week for a little over a month. The show typically lasts around five weeks before the islanders leave the villa for good.

Since Love Island USA began in June — about a month sooner than in previous years — it will end sometime in mid-July.

We do know that Ariana heads back to Broadway to reprise her role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on August 1. That means Ariana needs to wrap her Love Island USA hosting gig in July and leave Fiji for the Big Apple.

No finale date has been released yet because the drama is just getting started on Love Island USA. Keep checking with Monsters and Critics for all the Love Island USA news.

Speaking of Love Island USA news, here’s why Sarah Hyland had to give up her hosting gig and what Ariana Madix had to say to a troll about her taking on the role.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.