Ariana Madix claps back at troll over Love Island USA hosting gig amid Vanderpump Rules finale drama

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix clapped back at a troll who came for her hosting Love Island USA.

The hater took aim at Ariana hot on the heels of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale that left fans divided and confused.

It’s been a busy week for Ariana as her career keeps soaring following Scandoval.

Along with the Vandeprump Rules finale, news Ariana will be back on the small screen in a new role dropped.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Peacock spilled some Love Island USA Season 6 news that included a teaser with Ariana as the host.

The blonde bombshell will take over hosting duties from Sarah Hyland, but that’s not the person one hater was comparing her to.

Ariana Madix claps back at troll over Love Island USA hosting gig

In the comments section of the joint IG post promoting Love Island USA Season 6, Ariana oozed happiness over her new gig.

“i’m so excited i could scream 😍😍😍,” Ariana wrote.

One critic, though, isn’t thrilled with the news and told Ariana so with a dig.

“You are no Maya,” shared the critic.

Maya Jama hosts the UK version of Love Island. The troll caught Ariana’s attention and she said her peace by giving Maya praise and shutting down the hater.

“that’s obvious, dear. i could never be nor am i trying to be the queen that is maya jama. and guess what? it would be weird if i did. i am me and i am going to bring my best self to my dream hosting job doing what i do best: BE MYSELF. have a good day.” Ariana declared.

It didn’t take long for Ariana to get some backup from a couple of familiar faces in the Bravo family, either.

The Valley star and Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute made a comment about dreams coming true, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan made clear she is Team Ariana.

Daniel Wai, Ariana’s man, came to stand up for his lady and show her some love.

Not only did Ariana get support from some famous facesand her guy but she also had Vanderpump Rules fans standing up for her following the finale drama with Scheana Shay and Lala Ken.

Vanderpump Rules fans weigh in on Season 11 finale

The comments section of the Love Island post was also filled with Vanderpump Rules fans defending Ariana and her boundaries. Vanderpump Rules finale saw a crack in Ariana’s friendship with Lala and Scheana, which we know only gets worse at the reunion show.

“You deserved better this season, bless Katie for being your one and only true friend ❤️ @musickillskate @arianamadix You did that, VPR “on hold” A Queen is booked & bussyyyy 👏,” wrote a fan.

Another one praised Ariana for how she handled Vanderpump Rules Season 11 amid the Scandoval chaos.

A different fan gave props to Ariana for sticking to her boundaries. Others took aim at Scheana and Lala for being jealous of Ariana.

Summer is almost here, and Ariana Madix will be spending time in Fiji hosting Love Island USA. Meanwhile, filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 12 has been pushed back, with no start date given just yet.

What we do know is the Season 11 reunion show for Vanderpump Rules kicks off next week, so be sure to tune in to see the aftermath of the finale.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, June 11, at 9/8c on Peacock.