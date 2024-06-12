It’s summertime again, meaning Love Island USA has a new crop of islanders entering the villa.

Season 6 of Love Island USA has revealed the first batch of sexy singles heating up the hit Peacock show.

One of the guys looking for love happens to be Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother, Kordell Beckham.

That’s right, the famous NFL player’s little brother is making his reality TV debut on Love Island USA.

However, there’s more to Kordell than his famous brother, though, something Love Island USA fans are about to discover.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Kordell.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother, Kordell Beckham, on Love Island USA?

The 22-year-old lives in Texas, splitting his time between Dallas and Houston. Kordell’s a country boy at heart who enjoys riding roses when he gets a free moment.

Although Kordell shares in the Love Island USA intro video that he’s an Aircraft fueler, he also works as a model. In fact, his Instagram feed mostly features his various modeling gigs, especially his runway jobs.

Kordell has shared that his biggest turn-offs are bad hygiene and people who don’t like animals. From his Love Island USA videos, it’s easy to see that Kordell likes to have a good time and smile a lot.

There’s no question that Kordell has confidence and looks to make the ladies in the villa turn their heads. Plus, he already had us laughing in his first-look video. Here’s hoping he keeps us grinning all season long.

Love Island USA fans will have to tune in to find out more about Kordell.

What else do we know about Love Island USA Season 6?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kordell is one of 10 people kicking off Love Island USA Season 6. However, as fans know, more bombshells will be introduced throughout the season to make things up.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix shakes things up from the beginning with a new way of coupling up the singles for the first time. Things get spicy right away in the villa.

Speaking of Ariana, she shared a message to the male islanders ahead of the premiere, and Kordell and the rest of the guys better take her seriously.

Make sure to tune into Love Island USA to learn more about Kordell and the rest of the islanders as they heat up the villa over the next several weeks.

In other Love Island USA news, Sarah Hyland isn’t back as the host, and you can read all about that here.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays through Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.