Why did Sarah Hyland leave Love Island USA? That’s a question Love Island USA fans are buzzing about as Season 6 begins, and Sarah is nowhere to be found.

After two seasons of hosting the hit Peacock show, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has taken over hosting duties at the villa.

The news shouldn’t be surprising because Ariana was announced as the new Love Island USA host in March.

Ariana made a few guest appearances on the show during Season 5, so the transition from Sarah to the Vanerpump Rules star made sense.

What isn’t making sense to some Love Island USA fans is why Sarah isn’t the host of the reality TV show anymore.

Here’s what we know about what happened to Sarah Hyland on Love Island USA.

Not long after news broke that Ariana was the new face and host of Love Island USA, Sarah used social media to set the record straight on the host switcheroo. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sarah explained why she will not be at the villa this summer.

“Well, I just got a text. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer,” she began her message.

The Modern Family alum revealed that she was committed to a different project that conflicted with her returning to Love Island USA.

“While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock!” Sarah ended her message.

At the time, Sarah didn’t mention the name of the project. However, in early May, she announced that she was headed to Broadway to star in Little Shop of Horrors.

Sarah took on the role of Audrey on May 28. It’s unclear how long Sarah will be in the role.

Days after her Broadway news, Sarah announced another project she has in the works with Taylor Lautner and Andie MacDowell. The three are starring in the romantic comedy The Token Groomsman.

Yep, Sarah is booked and busy, which is why she won’t be in Fiji this summer.

