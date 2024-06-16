What is Love Island USA Aftersun and when does it air?

Love Island USA viewers tuned in on Saturday night to discover there was no recap show but rather a new show called Love Island USA Aftersun.

Maura Higgins hosts the new talk show companion series that gives even more content to fans each week.

Love Island UK has a similar version of the talk show, but this is the first time we have seen this on the US version of Love Island.

Aftershows are common among many reality TV shows, like Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules.

However, Love Island USA Aftersun does things differently than those shows, which tend to have cast members simply rehash different things that happened in the episodes.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Love Island USA Aftersun

What is Love Island USA Aftersun?

On Saturday night Maura Higgins debuted her new weekly chat series Love Island USA Aftersun. Maura didn’t just recap the past week’s episodes or share some never-before-seen footage.

Instead, she had a slew of guests to chat with including Love Island USA alum Cely Vazquez. They dished about the islanders, the couples and shared their thoughts on various things going down in the villa.

New Love Island USA host Ariana Madix also stopped by to open up about her first week and other juicy insights into the islanders.

Maura also had a first for Love Island USA when she got to chat with the two new bombshells before they entered the villa. It was a first look for fans to tease the women ready to shake up some couples.

Each week, Love Island USA Aftersun will feature special guests that will vary. However, what will stay the same is that Ariana and the most recently dumped islanders will always make an appearance.

This week, Coye Simmons stopped by to share his brief experience on the show.

When does Love Island USA Aftersun air?

Now that we know what Love Island USA Aftersun is, it’s time to find out when you should tune in. The answer is every Saturday night at 9/8c on Peacock.

Since Love Island USA is streaming, fans don’t have to watch it then but can instead watch it whenever it fits their schedule.

We have to say that we checked out the first episode of Love Island USA Aftersun, and it was really good!

In other Love Island USA news, Ariana taking over for Sarah Hyland has been one hot topic since Season 6 debuted and you can find out why Sarah left here.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays through Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.