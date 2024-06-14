Summer has arrived, bringing a new crop of sexy singles to Love Island USA.

Season 6 of Love Island kicked off this week, with the islanders entering the villa to find someone.

However, as we meet the newbies and get used to the new couples, we can’t help but think of the Season 5 couples that left the villa together.

It turns out that the last season of Love Island USA seems to have broken the curse of couples that make their love last in the real world.

Three of the final four couples are still going strong as they gear up to celebrate their first dating anniversary.

The final four couples of Season 5 were Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo, Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, and Kassandra “Kassy” Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio.

Let’s look at who’s still together of those final four couples.

Which Love Island USA Season 5 couples are still together?

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli won Love Island USA Season 5 and are still together today. They spent the past year traveling while working on their relationship. Marco and Hannah have moved in together and hope to buy a house in Pittsburgh where they plan to raise a family.

Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen found a love connection in the villa. Love Island USA fans were hoping Bergie would find that special someone and he did in Taylor. Although they are still doing long-distance, the couple is committed to a future together.

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo are also blissfully still in love. They recently moved to Milwaukee, where they bought their first home. It’s been a year of changes for them, which had the couple prioritizing their relationship and mental health.

It should surprise no one that Leo and Kassy are no longer a couple after everything that happened between them in the Love Island USA villa.

Are any other Love Island USA couples still together?

Much like Bachelor Nation, Love Island USA doesn’t have a great track record of couples lasting in the real world. The fact that three Season 5 couples have lasted a year is a big deal.

Love Island USA Season 3 couple Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada left the villa together in 2021. They did take a break for a while back in 2022, but they reconciled months later.

However, the rumor mill is buzzing they may have split again after playing an April Fool’s joke on fans that they got engaged. It’s been weeks since either of them posted together on social media, something they used to do a lot.

Now, that doesn’t mean they called it quits. Perhaps they are just revamping their social media presence. As of this writing, neither Will nor Kyra have commented on their relationship status.

Love Island USA airs Tuesday-Sunday at 9/8c on Peacock.