Ameerah Jones is a member of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Questions about what happens on Big Brother tonight are expected, especially after the show’s last episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The July 27 episode of Big Brother 24 revolved around a huge blindside plan that Head of Household Matt Turner was working on with a newly-formed alliance.

That new alliance on BB24 is called The Leftovers, a group of people who have decided to move away from the narrative that Taylor Hale is the biggest threat in the game’s history.

There was a lot of drama on that episode, including Nicole Layog concocting a plan to play in the Veto Competition with her partner (Taylor) and do everything she could to throw the challenge. She wanted to lose on purpose to get Taylor on the block.

It might have been an odd development for some Big Brother viewers to watch, because right after Nicole planned to quit on a challenge and quit on her duo partner, Nicole got mad at Taylor for telling her it was okay to quit the game.

Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner were shown winning the Veto Competition, setting up a scenario where they could take themselves off the block at the Veto Meeting. But that’s also where the episode came to an end.

What happens on Big Brother tonight (July 28)?

The Thursday night episode will open with host Julie Chen Moonves welcoming fans and giving a quick rundown of where we left the BB24 houseguests. We will then be shown the Veto Meeting that was taped on Monday (July 25) and what happened after.

Brittany and Michael will be shown taking themselves off the block, forcing (or letting) Turner name his replacement nominees. As the BB24 cast has been split into duos, a new duo will be placed on the block.

The results of the Veto Meeting led to absolute chaos in the Big Brother house, and here are some spoilers about what happened on the live feeds. This provided the producers with a lot of footage to pack into the one-hour episode on Thursday night.

Nicole & Daniel accurately portrayed as bullying Taylor, the Leftovers getting all the screentime as the stars, Ameerah's delusional confidence, Taylor redemption storyline.. #bb24



One of my favorite episodes of Big Brother in a long time. pic.twitter.com/Nfsb6vLUSP — klay (@ghostklay) July 28, 2022

July 28 Big Brother episode could feel rushed

There is a lot to get through on Thursday night, with a lot of segments likely being shown before they get down to the eviction vote. Someone is about to get sent home from Big Brother 24, and they aren’t going to be happy about it.

Since there is too much to cover in one night, we fully expect the Head of Household Competition to get pushed back until after the episode ends. Let’s all hold out hope for a challenge that live feed subscribers get to watch play out live, but it’s also possible that CBS viewers will have to wait for the Sunday night episode to learn the HOH winner.

Monte: You want to lay down? I can get up.

Jasmine: No, you're good.

Taylor: You can jump up here.



Jasmine makes Monte & Indy move over & sits with her back to Taylor.

Turner sits next to Taylor.#bb24 pic.twitter.com/qibAD3JYRx — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) July 27, 2022

As a reminder, for anyone who is subscribed to the Big Brother live feeds, past footage can be watched at a later date. This means people can go back and watch as the house descended into chaos on Monday afternoon.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.