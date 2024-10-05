Chase Lemacks was a deckhand on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and he’s back in the spotlight as the Season 5 premiere looms.

During his time on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chase clashed with Gary King on deck.

The Bravo personality also had issues with Stew Lucy Edmunds after he offended her during a crew night out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had mixed feelings about Chase’s goofy southern boy nature.

However, that hasn’t stopped Chase from becoming a hot topic now that the sailing show will be back on Bravo airwaves soon.

One reason is the rumor mill is buzzing that Chase will appear on Season 5.

More on that later, but first, let’s catch up with Chase.

What happened to Chase from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Chase took a page out of Colin MacRae’s book and started his own YouTube Channel that documents his sailing journey.

Chasing Grace was born out of Chase’s decision to pursue his dream of sailing around the world with his beloved dog, Charlie. He even posted a social media post to encourage people to take their dogs traveling with them.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will recall that Charlie was literally the hit of the Season 4 reunion amid all the toxicity of Gary, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher.

Along with his YouTube Channel, Chase does TikTok, shares his journey on Instagram, and has a Patreon account for specific content to earn a little extra cash. Chase is also on Cameo.

The deckhand remains in touch with Colin and fellow deck team member Alex Propson.

Will Chase Lemacks return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

After the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 trailer dropped, the rumor mill began buzzing that Chase would return.

In the footage, Captain Glenn Shephard threatens to fire someone at the top, with Daisy, Gary, and new chief engineer Davide Morosi flashing on-screen. Two different deckhands also threaten to leave Parsifal III in the trailer.

This means that Chase could very well be returning as a replacement during Season 5. We all know Gary isn’t getting fired, at least not on-screen.

Since Captain Glenn Shephard likes Chase well enough, it’s easy to see him returning. Plus, having Chase work with Gary again would definitely make for good television.

Only time will tell if Chase shows up on Parsifal III again, but we are kind of here for it.

Would you like to see Chase back for another season of the hit sailing show?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.