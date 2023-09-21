What happened between Joao and chef Tzarina after Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 ended this week, as did the boatmance between chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Joao Franco.

The two ended their brief fling after Joao reverted back to his old drunken, rude ways on the final crew night out.

It turns out that things weren’t quite as over between Joao and Tzarina as the show portrayed.

Since the finale of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 hit Bravo airwaves, the chef has been spilling some tea.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she revealed why there wasn’t a reunion show, much to the dismay of fans.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Now, Tzarina has opened up about what happened between her and Joao after the cameras stopped rolling.

What has chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph said about Joao Franco after Below Deck Down Under?

The chef used Instagram Stories to share a video that shed light on why she called Joao fake and what really went down after Below Deck Down Under ended.

“It was a really toxic situation, and I should have listened to my gut from the beginning, but I didn’t because when we filmed, he was absolutely incredible, apart from I never actually heard him say that he liked me,” she spilled.

Tzarina went on to explain he shared that he liked her via green screen nearly a year after filming took place. Below Deck shows often film pick-up interviews later to accommodate the storyline once editing has begun.

She shared that Joao wanted to keep things casual because he was meeting up with someone in Sydney after the Below Deck Down Under season wrapped. Tzarina was fine with that and asked him to come back to Palma with her at some point, which he did.

“Unfortunately, as soon as the camera stopped, the real him came out, and the manipulation and the narcissism and the gaslighting, and I fell for it for a while. But and he came back to Palma with me, and yeah, it got bad, But it’s all in the past now,” Tzarina expressed.

In another video, she reiterated that things were toxic between them when they were together after filming. Tzarina also opened up about shutting out her friend, who used to date Joao because she believed him.

However, once she realized the real Joao, Tzarina mended the friendship with her pal.

What has Joao said about his Below Deck Down Under relationship with Tzarina?

On the finale, Joao broke down over his actions and got a hug from Tzarina. In a confessional, Joao regretted what he did and how he treated her on the last night out.

Since then, Joao has been pretty quiet regarding his brief relationship with the chef. Joao has yet to speak out about what happened after filming ended.

Although he did share an IG post mentioning spending time in Palma and acknowledging that he broke away from people that “brought out the worst in me.”

Joao didn’t mention Tzarina specifically, but the two things were listed by each other, so there’s speculation his remark was directed at her.

It should surprise no one that things went south between Joao Franco and chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

They weren’t the only Below Deck Down Under couple this season, and you can find out what happened with Jaimee Neale and Culver Bradbury here.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.