What happend between Gael and Nathan after Below Deck Med?

Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron are one boatmance that Below Deck Med fans want to work after cameras stopped rolling.

Even though Gael was in a relationship when the season started, everyone saw sparks fly between her and Nathan from the jump.

After her romance went south, Gael stopped fighting her feelings for Nathan, although she did try to tread lightly.

Gael and Nathan left the show to travel together and give their relationship a shot outside the show.

During the Below Deck Med After Show, they let fans know where they stand today.

What happened between Gael and Nathan after Below Deck Med?

It should surprise no one that the two deckhands are no longer together. They did travel for several weeks after Below Deck Med ended.

However, the relationship fizzled, with Gael sharing her side of the story with Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

“For the most part, it was really great, and I think he just has a lot of emotional maturing to do,” Gael expressed. “I definitely started to see a different side to him.”

The deckhand went on to elaborate that she saw some anger issues, some stubbornness, and a lot of immaturity in Nathan the more time they spent together.

Nathan weighed in on the split, declaring it had to do with distance and his second-guessing himself. When they finished traveling, Gael went home to Australia while he went back to work in Europe.

“I started a new job, and the times zones, she was back in Australia time zones, was very difficult to communicate. So we would only get a good morning or good night, really,” he explained, adding, “And, I just started second guessing everything.”

Even though they made plans to see each other once a month based on his schedule, the distance became too much for Nathan. The deckhand admitted if she came back to Europe, maybe they could make it work, but it was too hard with her in Australia.

When they didn’t talk for a few weeks, Nathan basically ghosted her; Gael knew something wasn’t right.

“And then eventually, I was like, ‘Dude, what’s going on? I’m worried something’s happened.’ And then he was like, ‘My ex has called me, and I want to give it another go.'”

That was how they split, but it wasn’t the end of their story.

Where do Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron from Below Deck Med stand today?

Months later, Nathan reached out to Gael to start talking again. Gael called him out on being with his ex, only to have him claim it never happened.

They once again rekindled their romance, only for history to repeat itself.

“I really wish we just stayed friends because I think he’s a great friend. I think he’s someone who’s awesome to be around. He’s hilarious. You know, I just think some people are great friends and some people you just shouldn’t date,” she shared.

These days, Gael and Nathan remain good friends. However, Nathan insists they haven’t closed the door on romance because there’s still something between them.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a closed book. She’ll probably say that for now,” Nathan expressed.

Despite the ups and downs, neither one of them has any regrets about their relationship.

The After Show was filmed a few months ago, so their stats may have changed again. As Monsters and Critics reported, social media sleuths seem to think Nathan and Gael reunited.

Stay tuned for more on this Below Deck Med boatmance.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.