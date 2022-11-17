Watch Len Goodman ‘struttin’ in rare TikTok appearance with DWTS judges

Len gets his strut on after sharing some DWTS news. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Billy BennightAdMedia

Len Goodman proves he’s still got it in a new video that has him and his Dancing with the Stars judges “struttin” their stuff.

Hot on the heels of Len announcing that he will be leaving DWTS at the end of Season 31, the judge makes it clear he’s going out with a bang.

Although fans know Len has mad dancing skills, he rarely makes appearances on social media, much less shows off his talents.

This week though, Len popped up on fellow judge Derek Hough’s TikTok in a video that will bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Sitting in a comfy chair outside the Dancing with the Stars set, Derek asks Len to do a TikTok with him.

The two men have a cheeky exchange before things get quite interesting.

Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman makes rare TikTok appearance

After Derek pleads with Len to do a TikTok video with him because it’s what the people want, Len surprises Derek with his response. Instead of blowing him off or arguing, Len shocks even Derek with his response to doing the video.

“Well, I’ll tell you what this one number I really like,” Len spilled.

When Derek asks, “what’s it called” Len replies, “struttin.”

The footage then flips to Len strutting as he sits on the steps of a trailer, then as he walks near the trailer. Len even gives a little booty shake with a smile on his face the whole time before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek also get in on the action showing their best strut. The video ends with Derek and Len dressed to kill in the DWTS ballroom, strutting their stuff before they finish the dance with a big hug.

@derekhough He did it!!! I genuinely was surprised when he said “Struttin”! @Dancing with the Stars DWTS @Disney+ ♬ Struttin – thumpasaurusmusic

DWTS fans react to Len Goodman’s TikTok video

The comments section of Derek’s TikTok was filled with replies gushing over the video and Len’s dancing skills.

A few users gave Len a 10 for his performance, while another loved the dynamic between Len and Derek.

Most fans enjoyed watching the video with all three of the Dancing with the Stars judges.

The end of Len Goodman’s time as a judge on Dancing with the Stars will come to an end in less than a week, with the Season 31 finale airing on Disney+ on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c.

Derek Hough’s TikTok video has entertained DWTS fans as Len prepares to say goodbye.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.