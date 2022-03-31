Waka Flocka opens up about Tammy Rivera split for the first time

Waka Flocka speaks out about his split from Tammy Rivera. Pic credit: WEtv

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and longtime love Tammy Rivera have been hip-hop royalty for years. They have appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Growing Up Hip Hop, Marriage Boot Camp, and most recently their very own show, Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

Fans saw the couple secretly marry in 2014 while on Love & Hip Hop, but struggled throughout the years due to Waka’s infidelity. They separated briefly in 2016 but got back together to give it another try.

However, the duo has decided to part ways for good recently, and Waka is opening up about the love he still has for Tammy, and his step-daughter Charlie.

Waka says of Tammy, despite their split, ‘That’s my best friend’

Waka was recently a guest on the podcast It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, where he discussed how he and Tammy grew apart, saying there was nothing dramatic or toxic behind their decision.

“That’s my best friend, that’s my dog,” Waka said. “People just want it to be fighting and hating and something happened. Hell no, we’re just grown. Why is it that, when people evolve for the better, why does there have to be something attached to it that’s slimy as spit? … Why it gotta be so nasty if we ain’t nasty? It’s love though, me and Tammy stamped.”

Waka went on to say he’s not sure if he would pursue any other kind of relationship with the Love & Hip Hop star because “anything other than that [marriage] might be toxic.”

He also spoke on fatherhood, and Tammy’s daughter Charlie, who he cares for as his own. “The biggest blessing I had in my life, I can always say, is Charlie,” he said. “I got the blessing to raise another human being, especially a young woman, and see all the challenges that women go through.”

Later in the podcast, the Atlanta-based rapper talked about how he wants to have kids, but also wants to have time to get to that point in his life. Waka said he wants to be there for his children because he didn’t have his biological father in his life. When Raq asked if he thinks he would continue rapping after having a child, Waka clarified that he had already stopped a decade ago. “I’ve been done with rap,” he said. “I’ve been done with rap since 2012.”

What does Tammy say about their divorce?

Tammy told fans on Instagram that she and Waka are in a good place, Waka and Charlie are together, and they left on good terms. “Waka and Charlie are good, they’re really good, they just are together all the time,” Tammy said. Tammy also revealed that she and Waka are able to co-parent better now while living in separate households rather than when they shared a home.

“I’ve been filming for the new show… it’s been pretty good this season,” Tammy said. “It’s been really good. Even though me and Waka [are] not together, we still have this show. So we still have to film the show. And it’s been pretty cool. It’s been pretty good.” she said, answering a fan’s question about her WEtv series.

She wrapped up the topic by saying, “We are not together and that’s good, we are in good spaces.”

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka is currently on hiatus on WEtv