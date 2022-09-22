Waka and Tammy exclusive: Waka Flocka considers dating someone new after Tammy Rivera split

Waka Flocka considers dating someone new. Pic credit: WEtv

Now that Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have split, they’re both free to date — but should they?

While sitting down with his mom, Deb Antney, and several other family members, Waka brought up the idea that he might want to date someone new.

Waka posed it as a question, asking if he should get into another relationship and his mom’s response was everything. Deb, completely blindsided, responded with “What the hell!”

It seems that Waka has been giving his new single life a lot of thought. And while he admits freely that he’s not really ready to date yet, he doesn’t seem to want to wait either.

What he does know though, is that he’s definitely not ready for kids. Waka does want them at some point though but told his mom that he’s not trying to slow down now because he “just got started.”

In the confessional, Waka admitted that he and Tammy haven’t really talked about dating other people yet and what that might look like. It’ll definitely be interesting.

Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.