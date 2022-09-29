Waka and Tammy exclusive: Tammy Rivera opens up about the pitfalls of post-divorce parenting

Tammy Rivera is opening up about parenting squabbles with Waka. Pic credit: WEtv

Now that Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are no longer together, one of their biggest issues is how to continue co-parenting Charlie.

As with most post-divorce parenting cases, these two are stuck in the good cop/bad cop roles, and Tammy is already taking on that bad cop role.

While sitting down for a family dinner, Tammy started to open up about the stresses of trying to keep Charlie in line and how Waka was making that hard on her.

In this exclusive Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka sneak peek, Tammy talks about how Waka is undermining her parenting when Charlie is at his house for the weekend, and she even admits that it probably won’t get better.

In fact, when Tammy put Charlie on punishment, Waka got their daughter a new iPhone, which made her mom pretty unhappy. And when Tammy fussed at him about it, Waka made it pretty clear that when Charlie is at his house, he makes the rules.

Good thing Charlie is 17 years old, and this won’t last much longer!

Check out this clip to get the scoop from Tammy about her latest issue with Waka, and be sure to tune in for more.

Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.