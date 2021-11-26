VPR: Stassi Schroeder celebrates Thanksgiving with family, shows off Hartford’s festive outfit

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder celebrates daughter Hartford’s first Thanksgiving with family and took time to show off Hartford’s outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is making sure her entire little family participates in this year’s Thanksgiving festivities. Stassi and her husband Beau Clark know how special this year’s Thanksgiving is considering it’s their daughter, Hartford’s first.

The family of three made their way to spend the holiday with family and in natural Stassi fashion, she dolled up alongside her mini-me and showed off their festive fall outfits on social media.

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and baby Hartford celebrate her first Thanksgiving — in style

Over on her Instagram, Stassi took to the time to share a few sweet snaps of her family ahead of their Thanksgiving festivities.

The first picture features her little family. Stassi and Beau stand side by side and Stassi holds Hartford up between them.

Beau wore his usual casual style with a plaid shirt and Stassi rocked a neutral height turtle neck. But, of course, it was baby Hartford who stole the show.

Decked out in an adorable plaid, double-breasted coat and matching shorts, the spotlight was clearly on her adorable outfit.

Stassi couldn’t help but point it out in the caption.

“Let’s be honest, it’s all about her outfit,” Stassi wrote.

Over in the picture’s comments, Stassi and Beau’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright stopped by with their well-wishes.

“Happy thanksgiving Clark’s!” Jax wrote.

Brittany also commented sending her love with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi and Hartford show off the ‘Hartford Hallway’ at Stassi’s mom’s home

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared even more snaps of the Clark clan.

In her first post, Stassi shared a sentimental post along with a picture of Beau and Hartford. Never one to get too mushy with a post, Stassi kept her love and appreciation short and sweet.

“Thankful for my Beau and my Beaut,” she captioned the picture.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Then in a series of video clips, Stassi took Hartford to see what has been dubbed the “Hartford Hallway” which is a hallway in her mother’s home that is heavily decorated with photos of Hartford.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

“She’s seeing my mom’s ‘Hartford Hallway’ for the first time,” Stassi captioned the video as Hartford adorably laughs and engages with pictures of herself on the wall.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

And in the last clip, Hartford continued to giggle at her pictures, and Stassi couldn’t help but quip, “She loves it. #vain.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.