VPR: Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright kick off the Christmas season with former co-stars

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright kicked off the Christmas season with their former co-stars. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright have left the Thanksgiving feasts and celebrations behind them and are ready to fully embrace the Christmas season with the help of their former co-stars.

The new moms have been soaking up all of the firsts with their little ones since they were born earlier this year. Part of the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Stassi welcomed her first child, daughter Hartford, with her husband Beau Clark in January, and Brittany’s son, Cruz, followed just a few short months later when he was born in April.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent also welcomed their first children during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Since then, the former SUR servers have maintained their friendships with their former co-stars and recently the group gathered to kick off the Christmas festivities.

Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright show off festive outfits with Cruz and Hartford

During their first festive gathering, hosted by Katie Maloney and her hubby Tom Schwartz, everyone showed up with their outfits, although Brittany admittedly missed the dress code memo.

Over on Stassi’s Instagram, she shared a sweet series of pictures from the evening. In the first, she and Brittany sat with Hartford and Cruz on the stairs for a photo-op. The babies were decked out in Christmas outfits and looked adorable as always.

In the second picture, Hartford sits next to Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon and Stassi couldn’t help but point out the fact that both babies look exactly like their mommas.

“It’s officially Christmas time. Our babies are cute. And the second slide has season 1 Stassi/Scheana vibes,” Stassi captioned the pictures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany Cartwright hilariously missed the dress code memo for the Christmas festivities

Over on Brittany’s Instagram, she shared her own pictures from the event and hilariously pointed out that she missed the memo for what to expect from the group’s outfits.

In the first picture, Brittany posed with her former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. Brittany stood between the other ladies and while Katie and Stassi were dressed in their best casually festive, yet chic, attire, Brittany opted to dress on the other end of the comfort spectrum in her Grinch onesie and sneakers.

“I read Christmas Cozy, they read Christmas Chic,” she joked in the post’s caption along with a string of Christmas-themed emojis.

In the post’s second picture, Brittany put her Grinch onesie on full display while she held baby Cruz in his own red and white striped onesie for a picture on the stairs.

It’s clear that although they may not film as a group anymore, the Vanderpump Rules cast is still as solid as ever.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.