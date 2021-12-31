VPR: Scheana Shay reveals hair loss following Summer Moon’s birth is a big ‘insecurity’

Scheana Shay revealed her postpartum hair loss has been a major insecurity following Summer Moon’s birth. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opened up about one of her biggest insecurities following the birth of her daughter Summer Moon.

Scheana’s journey to motherhood was anything but an easy ride. In addition to a challenging pregnancy, Scheana also experienced serious insecurities surrounding her postpartum body. Since delivering baby Summer in April of this year, Scheana has revealed that her body image has suffered, especially when she watched friends, including Lala Kent, bounce right back after giving birth.

And after the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana took to social media to share another one of her insecurities after insensitive comments rolled in about her appearance while attending Lala’s Give Them Lala celebration.

Scheana Shay reveals hair loss insecurity after recent Vanderpump Rules episode airs

In a recent post to her Instagram Stories, Scheana revealed that she’s more than aware of her recent hair loss following Summer’s birth and clapped back at online social media users who felt the need to point it out.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,” she wrote.

“After having a baby, I have postpartum hair loss,” Scheana continued as she explained that she’s been using a product to help with the issue. “It’s slowly coming back but I’m also still pumping milk every 3 hours since Summer stopped latching.”

She concluded the post, “Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it’s happening to me. My hair was coming out in chunks. Next time, think before you comment.”

Pic credit: @Scheana/Instagram

Scheana had a challenging delivery after suffering devastating miscarriage

Scheana and Brock welcomed baby Summer Moon following her devastating miscarriage just five months prior. And although she was thrilled to be expanding their family, Scheana also remained transparent about her worries and inability to celebrate her pregnancy.

During an episode of her Scheananigans podcast at the time, Scheana shared that until she had her healthy baby in her arms it was going to be difficult for her to be excited. And when the time finally came to deliver Summer, Scheana had yet another hurdle to overcome when she was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome.

Thankfully, both she and Summer made it through the difficult delivery, however, Scheana has also stated that the experience left her unsure of whether or not she’d be willing to try and carry another baby when she and Brock decide they’re ready.

For now, it seems Scheana is focused on caring for Summer Moon and planning her Bali wedding to Brock.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.