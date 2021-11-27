VPR: Scheana Shay has rediscovered her confidence 7 months after welcoming baby Summer Moon

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay says it took a while to regain her confidence after giving birth to Summer Moon. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is finally starting to feel confident in her body again after giving birth to her daughter Summer Moon just 7 months ago. And while she admits that it wasn’t easy dealing with her feelings of insecurity, Scheana shared that being Summer Moon’s mother makes the intense journey worth it.

Early on in the current season of the hit Bravo show, it was clear that Scheana was feeling a little insecure about her body after giving birth. This completely makes sense when she sees new moms like her co-star Lala Kent whose body seemed to get back into pre-baby shape relatively quickly.

However, considering the toll Summer Moon’s birth took on Scheana and the fact that no two mothers’ bodies are the same after welcoming their children, Scheana’s journey is something many will find relatable.

During a recent interview, Scheana confessed that her confidence is finally on the rise and she’s basking in being able to wear some of her favorite clothes yet again.

Scheana Shay says she ‘went through a lot’ but Summer Moon is worth it

While speaking with Page Six, Scheana dished on her journey to rediscovering her self-confidence.

“It’s hard because I struggled for the first four months,” Scheana shared about her post-pregnancy body. And that struggle was magnified by the complexities and complications Scheana encountered during her birth.

While delivering baby Summer Moon, Scheana developed preeclampsia and HELLP Syndrome, which can ultimately be fatal. The reality of her situation wasn’t lost on Scheana and she admitted that she truly “went through a lot” during the birth.

Despite the challenges and near-fatal complications, Scheana said it was all worth it.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I would tear apart my body for that baby,” she said. “She’s worth it.”

Scheana hopes Vanderpump Rules viewers are seeing ‘the best version’ of her in Season 9

“But it took a few months of slowly getting back into workouts and everything to feel good and confident again,” Scheana continued.

Scheana also confirmed that it was tough to watch her friends, including Lala Kent, “snap back the next day” while she was still struggling.

“That part was hard, I will say,” Scheana explained. “I just had to be really kind to myself and remember that my body created a human life.”

That gratitude didn’t mean that Scheana wasn’t ready for some of her pre-baby luxuries, however.

“I was excited for the day that I could rock a crop top again,” she laughed. “I swear, the day I put my belly button ring in, I felt like me again.”

She concluded that despite the body image challenges, she hopes Vanderpump Rules viewers can see her new-mom confidence shining through.

“Even with the body image issues I had in the beginning of the season, I feel the most confident, the most me and secure that I’ve ever felt on this show,” she shared. “I feel like you’re seeing the best version of me, hopefully.”

