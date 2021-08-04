VPR: Lala Kent talks daughter Ocean’s television debut, cast bonding ahead of Season 9

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent called her daughter “a professional” ahead of her reality television debut. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Being camera-ready runs in the family. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says her daughter Ocean is “a professional” when it comes to filming for the show.

Season 9 of the hit Bravo series recently wrapped filming and is rumored to air this fall, but that hasn’t stopped the cast from dishing on what fans can expect in the new season.

According to Lala, Ocean made the most of her screen time in the upcoming season and complimented the infant on her “impeccable timing.”

Lala Kent says daughter Ocean has ‘impeccable timing’

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the new mom, who gave birth to her first child with her producer fiance Randall Emmett back in March, spilled that Ocean was ready for her reality television debut.

“[Ocean’s] timing is impeccable, I will say,” Lala admitted. “When we film Vanderpump, they’re only allowed to film for 20 minutes just because of their age, and she could be a terror.”

However, Lala continued to share that Ocean also seemed to know when to turn it off.

“The second she knows she’s on camera, she calms herself down, and then when she’s wrapped, she’s back to screaming her head off. She’s a professional,” Lala joked.

Lala talks VPR cast exits and bonding with co-stars

Season 9 will mark one of the biggest shake-ups for the Vanderpump Rules cast. After a slew of controversies, several key personalities made their exits and won’t be returning to the show.

Among those are OG Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute.

Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, and Stassi’s husband, Beau Clark, have also left the show.

According to Lala, Vanderpump Rules fans will be “surprised” at how production handles the exits of some major players.

“Because even myself, someone who’s a part of the show going into it, I had my concerns. We lost amazing people on the show who brought a lot of stuff, and I think just what we gave and how everything was addressed, it was real life. I think everyone’s going to be pleasantly surprised with how the season turned out,” she shared.

Among those pleasant surprises might be Lala’s rediscovered friendship with co-star Scheana Shay.

Scheana also became a first-time mom earlier this year when she welcomed her daughter Summer Moon with her now-fiance, Brock Davies.

The two, who had a major falling out over a gender reveal party, are seemingly reconnected since they’ve both entered the world of motherhood. Lala even revealed she couldn’t imagine filming without Scheana for Season 9.

“I don’t know how I would have done if I didn’t have Scheana, who was understanding all of those moments of like, ‘We have to go film tonight, but I really just want to be with my kid. I haven’t seen her all day,'” Lala said.

“So she understood that and it was nice to have that person to bond with over being a mom, and a new mom at that,” she added.

Of course, viewers know that just because two cast members have mended fences doesn’t mean there will be a shortage of drama come the new season.

But as Lala also pointed out, it’s the cast’s resilience that keeps fans coming back.

“This is a very resilient group of people,” she stated. “We’re talking about people who have slept with each other’s boyfriends and they’re still best friends, so even though it looks like something from the outside, we’re a group of passionate people but we definitely have a bounce back. I think that’s why people keep watching the show and it’s like, ‘How does this happen?'”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.