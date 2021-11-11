VPR: Lala Kent reveals Randall Emmett wanted a big wedding but she didn’t need a ‘production’

Lala Kent reveals she and former fiance Randall Emmett had very different ideas on their wedding plans. Pic credit: Bravo

Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules was full of revelations, and seeing where certain couples ended up has been an eye-opening experience for viewers.

Lala Kent and her (now ex) fiance were in the throes of wedding planning throughout Vanderpump Rules’ current season, which of course, is a stark contrast to where the former couple is now.

During the episode, Lala and Randall spent some quality time with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, and it didn’t take long for them to divulge their new plans for their nuptials given the state of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As it turns out, Lala and Randall had two very different ideas of what they were hoping their wedding would be.

Lala Kent wanted a smaller scale wedding, Randall Emmett wanted something more elaborate

While the two couples sipped their drinks, Lala revealed that she and Randall had differing views on their dream wedding. And finding out that Randall wanted a bigger wedding than Lala was surprising, to say the least.

“Randall wants a production,” Lala said while Randall nodded in agreement. “I’m the one that’s like, ‘Let’s just do it in a backyard.”

Lala carried on to say during her later confessional, that she was open to avoiding a legal marriage altogether. And given how the couple recently split, hindsight might be 20/20.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve also told him we don’t have to get married,” Lala divulged. “Like, let’s just stay together because we want to be. [I’ve told him], ‘If things go south, you can f**king dip out on me and you don’t have to worry about a thing legally.’ And he’s like, ‘No.'”

While that may have seemed romantic at the time, the former couple simply couldn’t avoid the controversy surrounding their split.

Lala and Randall called it quits after rumors of infidelity

In late October, Monsters and Critics reported that Lala and Randall had called off their 3-year engagement shortly after rumors surfaced that Randall had been cheating on the new mom.

After photos claiming to show Randall out on the town with two young women (who weren’t Lala) while in Nashville surfaced online, fans attempted to confirm if it was indeed the film producer.

It was speculated that the relationship was over after fans noticed Lala had removed all traces of Randall from her social media. She later stepped out and was reportedly apartment hunting without her engagement ring which further fueled the split rumors.

Although sources close to Lala and Randall have shared certain details of the split, it wasn’t addressed by either of them until a recent episode of their Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows that is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” Lala dished. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot, and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child.”

Despite the ongoing situation, Lala has kept it in perspective and continued to say that she knows what she “signed up for” but also acknowledged that it’s not about her now.

“It is about my kid and privacy is the only thing I’m looking for, for her sake,” she said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.