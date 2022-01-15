VPR: Lala Kent compliments Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, calls her the ‘best thing’ to happen to him

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared her admiration for Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent had nothing but glowing things to say about Randall Emmett‘s ex-wife Ambyr Childers. And considering Lala’s recent split from the film producer, it seems she can better relate to Ambyr’s position when she and Randall began their relationship.

Prior to her split from Randall, Lala had a rough road with Ambyr. However, she had to find a way to make it work considering Randall shares two children, daughters Rylee and London, with his ex-wife.

The two managed to work out their differences and make it a little easier for everyone involved.

Now, since she split from Randall, Lala revealed she feels nothing but admiration for Ambyr and believes she was “the best” thing to ever happen to Randall.

Lala Kent calls Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers ‘the best’ thing to happen to him

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala dished on her feelings about Ambyr and believes Randall “messed up” by leaving her.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her,” Lala said of Ambyr.

“I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest, I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy,” she continued.

Lala understands Ambyr’s hesitancy, calls the beginning of her relationship with Randall ‘gross’

Many Vanderpump Rules fans have criticized Lala for how her relationship with Randall began. Although it was never confirmed, many felt that Lala ruined Randall’s marriage to Ambyr by starting their relationship while he was separating from her.

Looking back, Lala said she can see why the road was so bumpy between herself and Ambyr.

“I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies,” Lala confessed. “Knowing what I know about her, I think that she was a good one and he messed up.”

Lala also admitted that since their split in October, she hasn’t communicated much with Randall, and even less so with his two daughters that he shares with Ambyr.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s been hard for them. I don’t have any communication with them at this point in time, which is very heartbreaking.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala’s split from Randall came after pictures surfaced online of him out on the town with two anonymous young women. However, in the same Watch What Happens Live appearance, Lala revealed Randall’s infidelity wasn’t a one-time ordeal.

“It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about,” she revealed. “And it’s not just one person, it’s many.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.