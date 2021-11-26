VPR: Lala Kent and ex-fiance Randall Emmett share messages giving thanks on Ocean’s first Thanksgiving

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and ex-fiance Randall Emmett shared sentimental messages for Ocean’s first Thanksgiving. Pic credit: Bravo

Although Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is currently navigating the messy waters of her fresh breakup with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, it seems that the two can agree on at least one thing — their love for their daughter Ocean.

The former couple welcomed Ocean in March of this year, and though their relationship didn’t last, they’ve both remained steadfast that Ocean is their top priority.

Both Lala and Randall took to social media in celebration of Ocean’s first Thanksgiving, where they poured out messages of love despite their split.

Lala Kent recalls her last Thanksgiving, recalls being pregnant with Ocean

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared a sweet picture of herself and baby Ocean cuddling while they both look at the camera.

Lala’s caption centered on her sentimental feelings in just how quickly the last year has flown by and how grateful she is for having her baby girl.

“At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, ‘at this time next year, my baby girl will be here,'” Lala began her caption.

She continued to share her feelings of gratitude but noted that even outside of Ocean’s birth, things weren’t quite the same as they were last year, presumably referencing her recent split.

“The time flew by. Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let’s remember what’s important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all,” she concluded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Randall Emmett shares a post of gratitude for his daughters London, Rylee, and Ocean

Randall took the time to post a sweet message of his own on his Instagram too. In addition to his message for Ocean, Randall also shared love for his two other daughters London and Rylee whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

“This is Oceans first thanksgiving today. I am so grateful for her, Rylee, and London. She will never understand how this moment today for me meant everything and more to my soul. I am so grateful to be able to spend her first thanksgiving together,” he wrote.

Randall followed up his initial post with another adorable picture of himself and Ocean sitting at the table in front of their turkey dinner.

“One more proud pic,” Randall shared. “The best day ever, no matter what, she is my heart and her spirit shines through everything. I love you Ocean❤️ Happy 1st Thanksgiving.”

Lala and Randall have taken several large steps in their split recently. Randall announced he would be stepping back from their Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast, Lala altered her “Rand” tattoo, and as previously reported by Monsters & Critics Lala has recently moved into her own place.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.