VPR: Jax Taylor slams former co-star Tom Sandoval after fan draws comparison over facial hair

Jax Taylor slammed former co-star Tom Sandoval after a fan made a comparison between the two VPR stars. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor doesn’t seem to take too kindly to comparisons insinuating that he resembles a former co-star.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has split fans down the middle. While some are loving the fresh faces and streamlined cast, others can’t help but miss their OG favorites. And after the slew of firings that took place prior to the season’s premiere, fans have all but chosen sides when it comes to the former and present cast.

So, while it’s nice to think that the cast remain friends even after some have made their exits, that doesn’t seem to be the case between Jax and his former co-star Tom Sandoval. Although the two had some major beef, with Jax stating that he regretted having Sandoval as his best man during his wedding to Brittany Cartwright, there was some hope that the two would reconcile.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case. In fact, when a follower recently made a comparison stating that Jax resembled Sandoval, the new dad didn’t hold back his displeasure.

Jax Taylor rejects notion that he resembles former Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval

In his most recent post to Instagram, Jax featured a picture of himself sitting in a wooden chair carved into the shape of a homey armchair with a pensive look on his face.

He captioned the post, “The sunset strip.”

The post, which was innocent enough, drew plenty of opinions from Jax’s various followers. Many complimented him for his looks.

However, it was a comment comparing his facial hair to that of Tom Sandoval which really caught Jax’s attention.

“Sandovals Stache lol,” the comment read referencing the fact that both men are sporting similar facial hair.

Jax retorted, “except I had this first. Please don’t compare me to that.”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax refrained from clarifying why he didn’t want to be compared to his former co-star, but fans can imagine that the two haven’t exactly remained friends since Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright left the show.

And if past interviews are any indication, it’s not hard to connect the dots.

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval haven’t really kept in touch since he departed from Vanderpump Rules

After announcing their departure from Vanderpump Rules, Jax and Brittany have continued to work the media circuit and there are even rumors that they’ll get their own spin-off and additional rumors that Jax is slated to star in the next season of Celebrity Big Brother.

During one of his recent appearances on The Doctors, Jax shared a long list of former co-stars he’s remained in contact with. Not surprisingly, Jax listed friends and co-stars who have also welcomed children recently (thanks to the Vanderpump Rules Baby Boom), and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

“We all have a lot in common. We’re all raising our children together,” Jax stated.

Notably missing from his list was Tom Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tom Sandoval also made slightly shady comments about the mass exit of Vanderpump Rules stars.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Sandoval spilled that he doesn’t talk to Jax but said they’re “cool.”

“We’re cool. I don’t talk to him as much… They’re busy, we’re busy,” Sandoval shared.

After Jax’s latest comment it seems the two may not be so “cool” after all.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.