VPR: Brittany Cartwright shows off before and after pictures almost a year after baby Cruz’s birth

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has worked hard over the last year to rebuild her strength and drop weight following her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Cruz. She’s also been documenting her progress through social media and the results are certainly impressive.

Brittany welcomed her first child with her husband Jax Taylor in April 2021. Since then, Brittany has remained open with her fans and followers about her struggles to get back to her pre-baby body. In documenting her progress, Brittany has been able to share each new goal she’s hit since beginning her health journey.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany posted back-to-back pictures showing just how far she’s come in the last year — and the results are staggering.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shows off progress picture almost a year after giving birth to Cruz

Over on her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared two separate pictures. In the first, she posed heavily pregnant with Cruz in front of a full-length mirror.

Her full baby bump took center stage as she cradled it with her hand while wearing a black bra and short pajama bottoms.

She captioned the post, “Aww a year ago today [heart face and tear emoji]. I can’t believe he is almost a year old [crying and blue heart emoji].”

In the second slide, Brittany shared her most recent progress picture, again in front of a full-length mirror. The changes a year can make were on full display in the second photo.

Brittany showed off her fit physique wearing a matching grey sports bra and leggings combo. In addition to her bright smile, baby Cruz can be seen crawling toward the mirror, no longer the tiny baby she welcomed last April.

Although Brittany’s progress has been phenomenal, she’s also been a fierce advocate for appreciating the blessing her body gave her despite her current weight loss struggles.

Brittany has dropped 30 lbs since the beginning of her weight loss journey

In January, Brittany announced she would be the newest spokesperson for Jenny Craig in an effort to lose some weight and improve her overall health.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Brittany hit that milestone recently and shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot with the weight loss company.

With her newest journey in full swing, Brittany and Jax are gearing up to celebrate Cruz’s first birthday next month. And if any of the previous Vanderpump Rules baby birthdays are any indication as to what fans can expect, it’s bout to be a lavish affair.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.