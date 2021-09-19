VPR: Ariana Madix claps back at a critic’s body-shaming comment on social media

Ariana Madix clapped back at a hater who tried to body shame her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is currently living her best life while vacationing in Las Vegas. Ariana and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, made their way to Vegas with a group of friends, including co-stars Scheana Shay and her fiance, Brock Davies.

After their castmates James Kennedy and his fiancee, Raquel Leviss, joined them a couple of days into the trip, the group has been partying hard. From fancy meals to music festival-type parties, there is no doubt that it’s been a wild trip.

Throughout the trip, Ariana has been updating her fans and followers on social media with clips and pics from Vegas. And while there are plenty of supporters showing love for Ariana’s posts, there are also some who take the opportunity to take jabs at the 36-year-old.

In her most recent post, Ariana received a hate comment and wasted no time in clapping back at the insensitive remark and putting the critic in their place.

Ariana Madix claps back at critic who criticizes her body

Ariana’s most recent Instagram post is a great shot of her while at a concert. She stands amidst a crowd in an all-black outfit, complete with black boots and a black hat.

She posed with a sweet smile over her shoulder and raising her drink into the air. Her mini-dress did a great job in showing off her legs in the pic too.

And while many felt that Ariana looked great in the post, one particular follower decided it was the perfect time to poke fun and body shame a certain part of Ariana’s body — her cellulite.

“Not a flattering look. Cottage cheese!!!” the critic wrote in regards to the unedited photo.

But, in natural Ariana fashion, she didn’t take the comment sitting down and hit back at the critic with a dose of her own medicine.

“You’re literally so hideous and that’s not even counting the outside,” Ariana shot back.

Ariana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars show up with love for her latest post

Thankfully, the negative comment was almost drowned out by the number of love for Ariana on the post. Even her co-stars stopped by to compliment her.

James Kennedy wrote, “What a night …. Day 2 vibes [two flame emojis]”

Lala Kent gave Ariana props for taking her Instagram so seriously and really building up her page and account.

“You’re killing Instagram,” Lala wrote.

“i’m working on it! [three red heart emojis],” Ariana responded.

With Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premiering in just over a week, it’ll be fun to see if Ariana brings the same fire to the show’s drama.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.