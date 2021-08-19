Voice of OTEV in Big Brother 2021: Lots of fans thought they recognized the new voice of OTEV

OTEV returned for the Big Brother 23 season. Pic credit: CBS

The voice of OTEV in Big Brother 2021 has become a hot topic of conversation after the latest episode of the show debuted on CBS. Season 23, Episode 18 aired on Wednesday night, featuring the Veto Competition where OTEV made his appearance for the BB23 cast.

The episode was a pretty dramatic one, with the houseguests getting to place bets on who might win the Veto Competition. And it was that Veto Competition that piqued the interest of a lot of viewers when a recognizable voice was heard as a character that appears each season.

During most of the recent seasons of the show, the character of OTEV hosts a Veto Competition, with a different person brought in to voice him/her as the challenge takes place. And this time, a lot of fans were convinced that they knew who was behind the voice.

Quite a few fans of the show were sure that bodybuilder turned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was the person behind the scenes this time around.

Big Brother fans convinced Arnold Schwarzenegger was OTEV

Below are just a few of the posts that were made on social media where fans thought OTEV sounded a lot like the former Governor of California.

Arnold is a former Governor. Not to mention a former Terminator. What is he doing voicing OTEV? 🥴😂 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/EWkUJ6g95H — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) August 19, 2021

OTEV was Arnold? That’s where the $250K went from what started out as $1 million prize for this season. Now we know why it’s only $750K 😂#bb23 pic.twitter.com/CPU0T8bjB9 — Keri (@bbkeri2) August 19, 2021

Who is the voice of OTEV in Big Brother 2021?

Sorry folks. It wasn’t Arnold Schwarzenegger who lent his voice talents to OTEV for the BB23 cast.

Below is a Twitter post by voice actor Joe Gaudet that was shared ahead of the August 18 episode of Big Brother 23:

This looks pretty cool… 😎 https://t.co/kv4e4BSIpp — Joe Gaudet (@iamjoegaudet) August 18, 2021 Joe also shared a video with some heavy hints that people should tune in to watch the latest installment of the hit reality competition show.

While he did a pretty good job portraying Schwarzenegger for the Big Brother audience, there were certainly moments during long sentences where he fell out of the accent a bit and it became noticeable that this was someone other than the Terminator star.

Still, he did a really good job and it ended up convincing a lot of viewers that it really was Schwarzenegger who had taken some time to read lines for the Big Brother cast.

