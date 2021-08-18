Big Brother spoilers: Who is about to become the first BB23 jury member?

Tiffany Mitchell may be running Big Brother 23 this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds make it very evident who is about to become the first member of the BB23 jury. Getting sent to the jury house isn’t all bad, as it means living in a mansion until the end of September when they return to help crown the Big Brother 23 winner.

Kyland Young is the Week 6 Head of Household and he nominated Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier for eviction. This allowed several different avenues that he could take based on the results of the Veto Competition.

At the Veto Competition, it was Alyssa Lopez who won the Power of Veto. Using his BB Bucks, Kyland bet on Alyssa to win the Power of Veto, thus earning the second Power of Veto for himself this week.

At the Veto Ceremony on Monday, Alyssa declined to use her Power of Veto. When it was Kyalnd’s turn, he used his Power of Veto to save Claire from the block. Kyland then named Britini D’Angelo as the replacement nominee.

Who is going to become the first member of the BB23 jury?

At the August 19 Eviction Ceremony, either Britini or Derek F will become the first member of the BB23 jury.

The people who are voting to evict Britini D’Angelo are Alyssa Lopez, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Azah Awasum wants to give Britini a sympathy vote, so she could end up being the only vote to send Derek Frazier out the door.

Elsewhere, Derek X does want to save Britini, but he just can’t find the votes and will end up having to go with the house on this eviction.

Hannah and Xavier discuss turning Big D into the new Britini–the perpetual pawn.



Block queen, if you will. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/IBFtf4v2bM — Dolffica Johnson (@Dolffica) August 17, 2021

More news and spoilers from the Big Brother house

Here is an updated total of BB Bucks that each houseguest currently possesses. This is going to be important because the houseguests will get a chance to add to that total very soon. This could impact which one of the BB23 cast members plays for that chance to flip the power.

Meanwhile, fans continue to debate about The Cookout alliance on social media and on the Big Brother live feeds chat. Some Big Brother fans are even calling The Cookout racist.

The season finale is coming up quickly, with the Big Brother 23 winner getting crowned at the end of September. That’s not a lot of time to get down to the final three houseguests, which is why there is likely no Big Brother Battle Back this year.

they made Britini sit in the chair on a Thursday again 🤦‍♀️😂 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/6uWVk4tBx4 — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) August 13, 2021

Stay tuned, because some really interesting Big Brother spoilers should be coming out this weekend, as the house is running out of pawns and it is going to be time to start making some important choices about the end game this summer. This should make it very exciting for people who watch the Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.