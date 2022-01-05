Virginia goes off on viewers’ mean comments that impact her mental health, defends MAFS Season 14 bride

Virginia Coombs calls mean comments the craziest part of reality television. Pic credit: Lifetime

Virginia Coombs is fed up with the mean comments.

Ever since debuting on Married at First Sight Season 12, Virginia has been scrutinized and she has been outspoken about the way the hate negatively impacts her.

As drama from the MAFS Season 12 cast continues even to this day, Virginia remains a MAFS star that many still critique and comment on with less than positive things to say.

With so many mean comments coming her way, Virginia took to her Instagram stories to air out her frustration and exhaustion with rude commenters.

Virginia Coombs calls out judgmental comments

Virginia began her video by marveling about the ‘craziest’ aspect of being on reality television.

Virginia stated, “You know maybe the craziest thing to me about reality tv is that you can literally tell fans how negatively their inaccurate and just f*****g mean comments affected you, that you spent months of therapy because of their mean, inaccurate, and judgmental comments, and then they’ll still say something mean in return as if you’re not a real f*****g person.”

Virginia continued on saying, “Like I’m sorry, my life did go on TV for your entertainment, but that does not give you the right to be a f*****g a*****e. You can still be a decent human…I’m literally telling you it affects my mental health and you say ‘eh I don’t care, f**k you’”

It appears Virginia’s video was particularly motivated by the fact that she was receiving hateful comments even under posts that were promoting the MAFS Season 14 cast and had nothing to do with her.

Virginia expressed that the comments are out of line, “especially when it’s on a post that has absolutely nothing to do with me. If I post something y’all have every right to say whatever the f**k you want, like I put that out into the universe, I gave everyone full range to comment.”

“But there’s literally a post right now that has absolutely nothing to do with me, it’s about a new bride and people are commenting on it and like tagging me in their mean comments about this new bride and like saying mean things about me. I did not post that. I’m not in the post. It has nothing to do with me and you’re still attacking me. Get over it! Move on with your lives. Why are you still so focused on me?”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs defends MAFS Season 14 bride

While Virginia didn’t specify the MAFS Season 14 bride she was referring to, it’s likely she’s talking about the upcoming bride, Lindsey, who seems to get drunk before her wedding day in the Married at First Sight previews.

Some viewers have drawn comparisons between Lindsey’s drunken behavior and Virginia, who was known to be a big fan of alcohol.

In Virginia’s video, she was upset about the hate she receives, but she also took time out to address how wrong it is for people to attack the upcoming MAFS Season 14 bride without even getting to know her.

Virginia shared, “And they’re attacking this new bride in the process, [after] seeing a fricken 2-second clip of her on what’s most likely the most stressful day of her life aka marrying a stranger.”

Virginia called out people for being cruel to cast members they don’t know and beckoned haters to stop watching the show.

Virginia expressed, “I’m sorry, but I’ve never felt the need to comment on someone’s post that I literally didn’t know, or even comment on the actions of someone that I literally don’t know. And yet it’s the same people being extremely cruel over and over every season. If you don’t like the show, then quit watching it. If you don’t like the cast they’re picking then quit watching. No one wants to hear your mean and rude comments every f*****g season, judging these people that you don’t even know.”

Virginia would love to see people stop judging MAFS stars, especially because the cast members are human beings and the hateful comments take a mental toll.

A new cast will soon be featured on Married at First Sight Season 14, and time will tell how audiences receive them.

Married at First Sight Season 14 premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.