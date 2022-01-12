Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus have fun night out together, celebrate being ‘champs’

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus’ friendship is still going strong. Pic credit: Lifetime

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus developed a strong friendship after Married at First Sight Season 12, and the pair’s friendship is still going strong.

After Virginia and Clara both made recent statements on Clara’s divorce from Ryan Oubre, the besties took a break from the drama to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs’ big win.

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus share photos from their fun outing

Both Virginia and Clara took to their Instagram stories to share photos and videos from their time together and it certainly seems like the women had a blast.

Both Virginia and Clara were clad in sporty attire as they cheered on the college football team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide and became national champions, winning their first national championship in college football since 1980.

As Atlanta natives, Virginia and Clara were thrilled to see their team win big, and they partied it up in celebration.

Virginia shared a photo on her story where she and Clara posed in a selfie along with two others. Virginia smiled and poked her tongue out while wearing a beanie and holding a drink. Meanwhile, Clara smiled in a red jersey and cowboy hat.

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Clara also shared a celebratory selfie with Virginia and their two friends smiling in the background.

Pic credit: @claraoubre/Instagram

Clara Bergahus says it feels ‘great to be a Georgia Bulldog’

The Georgia Bulldogs victory clearly meant a lot to Clara who has been a long-time fan of the team.

Clara dedicated a post to the team writing, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land than being NATIONAL CHAMPS BABYYYYYY.”

Clara’s caption went on to say, “I’ve spent a lot of years being disappointed by Georgia football but man today it truly feels great to be a Georgia Bulldog! Starting the year off with a natty win has me incredibly excited for all 2022 has in store. (And to celebrate here’s a lot of pics cheering on the dawgs with a lot of my favorite people over the years)”

Along with her caption, Clara shared a series of throwback photos from her time at Georgia Bulldog games, proving she’s been a fan for a long while.

Recently, Virginia defended Clara after Ryan Oubre finally broke his silence and explained why he feels his marriage with Clara didn’t work out. Ryan expressed feeling that Clara was not as open to understanding his culture and Virginia had a scathing rebuttal to Ryan’s claims.

Clara later spoke about the divorce during a MAFS special and revealed she has zero contact with her ex-husband Ryan.

While Clara and Ryan have severed ties, it seems Clara and Virginia’s bond is still as solid as ever.

