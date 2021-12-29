Vincent and Briana wear matching pajamas for Christmas photoshoot

Vincent and Briana pose for Christmas photos with their dog Cookie. Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana and Vincent Morales are the only couple left standing from their tumultuous season of Married at First Sight. Fortunately, it appears their love is still going strong this holiday season.

Briana and Vincent shared adorable photos of their family for Christmas and the couple appears happy as ever as they close out this year.

Briana Myles-Morales and Vincent Morales wear matching pjs with pet Cookie

Feeling festive this Christmas, Briana, Vincent, and their fur baby Cookie all rocked holiday-inspired pajama sets for a photoshoot in front of their pretty white and silver Christmas tree.

The Morales family wore striped red, white, and dark green pajamas that featured tons of winter symbols, including Christmas trees, snowflakes, and mama and baby polar bears.

In the photos, Vincent and Briana switch off wearing a Santa hat headband and Cookie adorably completed her look with a red bow.

Married at First Sight viewers will remember that Cookie was Briana’s pet dog that Vincent loved like his own. Vincent would often include Cookie when referring to their little family and Cookie certainly looks like their precious baby in the second photo from their Christmas photoshoot.

Briana and Vincent spend Christmas at home due to the pandemic

Briana revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from spending Christmas with their family members, but they seem to still have made the most of the holiday at their ‘home sweet home.’

The couple captioned their Christmas photos by writing, “Merry Christmas, from the Morales Fambam! [christmas tree emoji] [red heart emoji].”

The caption continued, “This year we chose to spend the holidays in the comfort of our own home. Not visiting family felt odd…but the way COVID is set up, we didn’t want to risk it. How are y’all spending the Holidays?”

Briana also revealed it was her idea to do the matching pajamas, writing, “SN: Cookie started acting up…so our mini photo shoot got cut short [laughing emoji] And yes, I forced them to match me [upside down smiling emoji].”

The couple’s Christmas post was met with love by friends, followers, and fellow MAFS stars including Myrla Feria from Married at First Sight Season 13 and their fellow Married at First Sight Season 12 star Erik Lake.

Vincent and Briana continue to be one of the positive love stories to come out of the Married at First Sight franchise with plenty of photos capturing their love for one another.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.