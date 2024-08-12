Viewers trash the RHONJ sit-down: ‘This is the dumbest reunion ever’

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey should have ended with a bang, but the post-finale sit-down was lackluster at best.

Viewers had already expressed that they felt jilted out of a reunion, and the recent event did little to appease fans of the show.

When the episode Off the Rails premiered, people took to social media to express their disappointment.

The cast gathered at Rails Steakhouse to give what we thought was commentary about the season, but that wasn’t the case — the focus was only on the finale.

The women, separated into two groups, rewatched the last explosive episode as cameras captured their reaction.

Ultimately, they each had a confessional and shared their final thoughts about the season.

However, now RHONJ viewers are giving their final thoughts about the sit-down, and many are unhappy with how producers ended the show.

RHONJ viewers are unhappy with the RHONJ alternate reunion

RHONJ fans took to X (formerly Twitter) while the sit-down was still underway to air their disdain.

“They didn’t have to do this rewatch. They could’ve just left it at the finale. #RHONJ,” one viewer wrote.

“This is the dumbest reunion ever🤬🤬 #RHONJ,” stated someone else.

One commenter reasoned, “This is awful and we deserved better.”

Another added, “This is the dumbest episode I have ever seen #rhonj.”

Several others shared similar sentiments, using GIFS and memes to express disdain.

An X user posted a clip of someone screaming in anger, “Bring it to an end.”

He also added, “I have no idea why anyone at Bravo thought we wanted to waste our time watching the #RHONJ rewatch the last episode. This entire cast needs to go. And maybe the franchise with it. #RHONJreunion.”

Someone else posted a GIF of the cast from a past reunion with bewildered expressions and asked, “What exactly was the point of this episode? Pointless. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion.”

Teresa Giudice teased the ‘one of a kind’ episode

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram before the final Season 14 episode aired on Sunday night to show off her all-while ensemble.

The snaps were taken inside her New Jersey mansion before she headed to the sit-down, which she teased in her post.

“Tune in tonight’s special one of a kind episode called ‘Off The Rails’ @bravotv,” she wrote in part.

Did you enjoy the “one-of-a-kind” Season 14 sit-down? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.