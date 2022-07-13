Viewers react to The Bachelorette season preview, fear Rachel and Gabby get pitted against one another 

The Bachelorette Season 19 teases men choosing Gabby over Rachel. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere is in the books, and fans were treated to a season preview at the end of the episode.

The preview seemed to suggest that fans’ biggest fear would happen as Rachel and Gabby appear pitted against each other as men choose who they want to pursue.

Bachelor Nation was buzzing after the trailer debuted and shared their thoughts online.

Bachelor Nation reacts to rose ceremony teased in recent trailer

Rachel and Gabby’s season looks to have lots of twists, turns, and tears.

The season preview after the episode teased lots of dramatic moments, with a certain rose ceremony capturing attention.

In the rose ceremony clip, men appear to repeatedly reject Rachel’s rose and declare their interest in Gabby.

Fans weren’t happy with the clip as they felt it proved that having two leads would lead to competition and heartbreak.

One fan reacted to the trailer, writing, “Excuse me. This trailer better f%cking be an exaggeration because right now it looks like everyone we DID NOT want to see happen.”

Another commenter wrote in all caps, “THREE PEOPLE? THREE PEOPLE DECLINING RACHEL’S ROSE? #TheBachelorette #bachelorette HELL NO.”

Regarding having two leads, a viewer suggested, “maybe this was a bad idea lol.”

A viewer prepared to be hurt again, sharing a Michael Scott quote and writing, “Me after watching the promo for this season.”

Another critic shared photos of Gabby and Rachel looking downtrodden as Gabby stated, “It seems cruel for both of us to be put in this place together.”

The critic agreed, “That’s because it is cruel and was the whole purpose of making two women the Bachelorette.”

A viewer warned, “Oh nah these men better not play with my girls heart.”

One fan shared a photo of Jane Lynch in Glee as she declared, “I am going to create an environment that is so toxic.”

The fan added, “The bachelorette/bachelor producers every single season.”

Robert Mills reassures fans about Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

ABC’s Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Robert Mills, stepped in to quell fans’ fears.

Mills reacted to a tweet by a fan who wrote, “I swear to GOD if they pit Gabby and Rachel against each other…” the fan then tagged Robert Mills and wrote, “THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY.”

Mills replied, “I can tell you unequivocally this DOES NOT HAPPEN.”

As the season progresses, time will tell if Robert Mills makes good on his promise.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.