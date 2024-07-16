Viewers name Luis Ruelas as the ‘thirstiest’ RHONJ husband

Teresa Giudice has often claimed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, is not one for the spotlight.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans would beg to differ.

They think he is the “thirstiest” RHONJ husband, and an overwhelming number of people are putting his name forward.

Initially, John Juda and Joe Gorga were mentioned by a Teresa supporter who threw shade at the duo in an Instagram post.

However, people had other ideas about who should wear the crown, and they took to the comments to name Luis as the Jersey husband who deserves that title.

Luis has been laying low this season after getting down and dirty on the show last season, taking things too far by hiring a detective to investigate the cast.

After harsh backlash from viewers, he’s taking a back seat, even staying silent during a heated meetup with John and Rachel Fuda.

Teresa has been fighting his battles on the show, but people’s impression of Luis has not changed.

Viewers think Luis Ruelas is the ‘thirstiest’ RHONJ husband

Instagram user @realhousewifebarbie posted a clip from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in which he posed a question about Slade Smiley and John Janssen, asking which one was the most iconic housewife hopper.

The Housewives page then posted a photo of Joe Gorga and John Fuda writing, “I wish Andy would ask who’s the thirstiest husband of NJ.”

However, RHONJ viewers did not agree with the post and noted that Luis Ruelas should have received the title instead of Joe and John.

“Where is Louie’s picture?” One Instagram user asked.

“Louie is the thirstiest,” exclaimed someone else.

One person wrote, “You forgot to add Louie.. especially when he said he was wearing the dead grandfathers pajamas 😂😂😂.”

“The most thirsty husband is Louie,” a commenter proclaimed.

“It’s not hard to figure out, Louie,” wrote someone else.

Another added, “It’s louie out of all of them 😂.”

Luis has been focusing on family instead of the RHONJ drama

After how things worked out last season, Luis has taken a backseat to the drama and is focusing instead on family.

His last post was a get-together for his son Nicholas’s 23rd birthday.

Teresa, Luis, and their kids, minus Gia Giudice, gathered at Confetti Ristorante & Vinoteca for the low-key celebration.

The dad of two posted a few Instagram snaps from the birthday dinner and a sweet tribute to Nicholas.

“Happy 23rd birthday, Nicholas! 🎉 🎊 🥳 watching you grow in all areas of your life has been nothing short of complete JOY ❤️ we are super proud of handsome!! ” wrote Luis. “Keep shining bright, you are so beautiful inside and out! Love you the moon and back ❤️❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.