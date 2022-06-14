Victoria Larson poses with her pup in Paris

Bachelor Nation star Victoria Larson looks happy and stylish during Europe travels. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has been enjoying the sights in beautiful Paris, France.

While Victoria usually strips down into bikinis for her social media followers, the former Bachelor Nation villain opted for a more casual but still low-cut dress while on her trip.

Victoria’s dog was also along for the journey as they posed by the Eiffel Tower.

Victoria Larson shows some leg in Paris with her dog

Victoria Larson took to Instagram to share a photo from France.

In the photo, Victoria sat on a bench with her dog on her lap.

Victoria looked fashionable in a quaint short-sleeve blue dress with a low cut and delicate white print. Keeping her hair out of her face, Victoria smiled in black sunglasses and accessorized the look with a black purse.

The iconic Eiffel Tower could be seen behind Victoria, along with lush greenery and a blue sky.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Will Victoria Larson return to Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is filming this month, with many fans speculating on who the cast will consist of.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There have already been leaks of certain cast members within Bachelor Nation filming on the island, but with no official cast list announced, it seems almost anyone could go to paradise.

However, fans should not expect Victoria Larson to return to paradise for a second time.

Victoria has been vocal about her hate for The Bachelor franchise’s producers and felt she was portrayed incorrectly and unfairly on the show.

Debuting as “Queen Victoria” in the franchise, Victoria was painted as an arrogant, mean girl and one of the biggest villains of her season. Victoria got into it with several women in the house and even snatched the crown off the head of one of the fellow pageant castmates.

Victoria’s over-the-top antics were off-putting to viewers, but Victoria has since insisted that producers tampered with her image.

Victoria expressed that being on the show was one of the worst times of her life, so she appears to have entirely shut the door on a possible franchise return after not finding love in The Bachelor Season 25 or Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

While Victoria seems done with The Bachelor franchise, she is still open to being on reality television. Time will tell if Victoria Larson returns to television.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.