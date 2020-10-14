Victoria Fuller was considered as The Bachelorette prior to producers picking Clare Crawley

Victoria Fuller may have been the villain on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but that hasn’t stopped ABC from possibly giving her more air time.

It’s no secret that drama fuels The Bachelor franchise, whether it’s immaturity or secret relationships.

However, picking the lead for The Bachelorette can’t always be made based on drama.

This week is Bachelorette premiere week and Rob Mills from The Bachelorette world spoke out about who else was in the running to be the next Bachelorette.

Victoria Fuller was in the running as the next Bachelorette

It may come as a huge surprise to learn that Victoria from Peter’s season was indeed one of the women the producers were considering as a lead.

“We met with girls from Peter’s [Weber] season, and we felt that we should maybe go with someone who’s a bit more mature,” Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s senior vice president, told Variety.

But Victoria wasn’t the only woman from Peter’s season that producers considered. In fact, Tia Booth, Victoria P, and Tayshia Adams were all considered alongside Clare.

“Well, Madison [Prewett] was not really an option because Peter still had feelings with her. From Peter’s season, we met with Victoria P. and Victoria F. And then we met with Tia [Booth] who is fantastic, and then we met with Tayshia [Adams].”

It was ultimately Clare who was picked to be featured as the lead, picking an older and more mature woman who doesn’t care about the drama.

Victoria Fuller had a secret relationship with Chris Soules

After Clare was announced as the next Bachelorette, Victoria found herself in Iowa. As a big surprise for Bachelor fans, Victoria was spotted on Chris Soules’ farm.

Chris was The Bachelor years ago. He got engaged to Whitney Bischoff, but the two ended their engagement as she didn’t see herself on the farm.

But things didn’t work out with Victoria either. Despite having a cute and fun quarantine romance, Victoria appeared to call it quits with Chris.

In early September, she confirmed that she had split from Chris as she didn’t see herself as a farmer’s wife in Iowa. However, she did explain that she didn’t see it for herself right now, revealing that she could see herself as a farmer’s wife down the road.

She has since revealed that she may be moving to Montana full-time from Virginia Beach. She shared the news on social media this month, sharing that she had a one-way ticket to Montana.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.