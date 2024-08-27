Vicki Gunvalson thinks Alexis Bellino is ‘trying too hard to be relevant’ on RHOC

One thing we’ve learned about Vicki Gunvalson since she burst onto TV screens over 18 years ago is that she knows how to hold a grudge.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been calling out Alexis Bellino in recent months for her treatment of Shannon Beador, and it’s not slowing down.

Earlier this week, Vicki slammed Alexis by telling her she doesn’t have a place on the Bravo hit other than to terrorize Shannon.

And now, she’s doubling down.

Bravo shared footage of Alexis in Big Bear with Tamra Judge, Katie Ginella, and Jennifer Pedranti on Instagram.

In the clip, Alexis speaks about drinking Red Bull over coffee nowadays, which Vicki sees as her rival’s attempt to be “relevant.”

In the comments section of the footage, Vicki went off on the former series regular.

Tamra is so over Alexis

“She’s trying too hard to be ‘relevant’ and it’s back firing,” the OG of the OC wrote.

“Bye bye gurl,” she added.

Vicki has it out for Alexis now. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Indeed, Alexis has caught a lot of heat throughout her time on RHOC Season 18 because many fans believe she’s only on the show to do John Janssen’s bidding.

Many were excited to have such a link to the show’s early years ahead of her return, but her comeback has been a tremendous flop.

One thing about Vicki is that she will always stand up for her friends, which is more than can be said for Tamra Judge at this point.

Tamra has fiercely defended Alexis to the point that fans have also turned on her.

It doesn’t seem like she’s guilty by proximity because Tamra has been talking about Shannon and Vicki.

It’s a complicated web of drama and won’t slow down in future episodes.

Other RHOC news

In other RHOC news, Vicki went public this week on her podcast about a near-death experience after a misdiagnosed sinus infection.

The 62-year-old is now on the mend but has revealed she’s still trying to regain her energy after the medical emergency that left her with a slim chance of survival.

In the aftermath, Shannon sent love to her friend on social media.

Later this week, RHOC is set to channel The Traitors as Tamra hosts an event that brings Vicki, Shannon, Alexis, and the rest of the cast together for a murder mystery evening.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.