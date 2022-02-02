Vicki Gunvalson opens up about running into Steve Lodge: ‘He ran like a coward with the bimbo’

Vicki Gunvalson calls her ex-fiance a coward. Pic credit ©ImageCollect.com/admedia/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson ran into her ex-fiance Steve Lodge and his new fiancee and it did not go well–at least not for Steve.

The OG recently talked about the awkward interaction and said her ex ran out of the restaurant like a “coward.”

Vicki said she still has unfinished business with Steve after she alleged he cheated on her with the woman he’s now with. She tried to confront her ex not just about their breakup but Vicki said she also wanted to talk to him about the money he still owes her.

Vicki Gunvalson says ex-fiance Steve Lodge ‘ran like a coward’ during recent interaction

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum tried to confront Steve when she saw him with his new fiancee.

Vicki talked to Page Six about the interaction and slammed Steve for refusing to speak to her and running away instead.

“He ran like a coward with the bimbo,” said Vicki–who noted that it didn’t end there because she followed him out of the restaurant.

“There was no screaming. There was no chasing him like a madwoman,” said Vicki. “I was more disgusted seeing [Steve].”

“I got off my barstool and walked calmly outside and did not yell or scream but did say, ‘Steve, we have some unfinished business to take care of.’ He did not answer and quickly got into her car.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

That unfinished business, according to Vicki, is about money that Steve still owes her.

Vicki Gunvalson is ‘hurt’ that her ex-fiance moved on so fast

Vicki’s decision to chase after her ex did not go over well with her date, Rich Dowdall. He also spoke with the media outlet and corroborated The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s version of events.

“He walks in with his new fiancee, and he does an about-face because we’re right at the edge of the bar, right at the last two seats, and he runs out,” said Rich, who noted that Vicki went “chasing after him.”

That decision cost them a second date and Rich revealed that when Vicki returned he told her he wasn’t “ready to date.” He thinks that Vicki is still carrying a “torch” for her ex but the RHOC alum said she’s just hurt.

“Steve and I were engaged and I loved him very much and was committed to ‘us,’” she said. “He elected to cheat on me and use me and didn’t have the courage to tell me he was cheating on me.”

She continued, “He moved from my bed to hers the same day. Tell me any woman that would be ‘okay’ with that. It hurts…the fact that this guy Steve can move on as fast as he did, it’s disgusting.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.