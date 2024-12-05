Vicki Gunvalson laughs off hot mic ‘mishap’ on Nick Viall’s podcast

Vicki Gunvalson spent 13 seasons as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County and had fans laughing throughout.

In the years since being demoted, she’s made sporadic appearances on the show, and many have questioned why she was let go in the first.

Earlier this week, she was caught up in a hilarious scenario after a podcast appearance on The Viall Files.

At the end of her appearance, Vicki continued to talk to other people she was with and seemingly forgot to end the Zoom call.

“That was a favor to her dad,” the 62-year-old could be heard saying.

However, Vicki then implied she didn’t know who Nick Viall was and added that he has “seven million views.”

The most hilarious aspect is that the entire segment was kept on the podcast, and viewers saw Nick and co-host Natalie Joy’s reactions.

Vicki’s big moment causes laughter

“I just started sweating so incredibly bad. I’m not going to lie,” Natalie said, adding, “She’s an icon.”

Throughout the interview, Vicki said she’d never return to RHOC as long as Tamra Judge remained in the cast.

Plus, she told Nick she didn’t want to do the interview because she had “400 meetings.”

“So, yeah, you owe me,” she said at one point, adding that she’s “very, very busy.”

Vicki took to Instagram in the wake of the moment going viral by sharing a video from her vacation.

“When you’re very, very busy with 400 meetings and don’t have time for a podcast interview today,” is written across the video as Vicki puts on sunglasses and drinks a drink.

In the caption, she said she “had to laugh” after reading the “hysterical comments from my last mishap.”

Vicki thanked Nick and his team “for the warm welcome.”

Nick was in the comments section and told the RHOC OG to “never change.”

“Never,” she wrote back.

Hopefully, Vicki and Nick will speak about the mishap soon, and we’re sure he’ll want to return the favor by appearing on her podcast.

Vicki needs to return to TV

If this situation has taught us anything, it’s that Vicki needs to be back on TV more permanently.

Despite being on the outs with Tamra, it would be great if she got a full-time return to the show she helped build.

Vicki was part of the best era of reality TV, where everything was just more authentic.

What are your thoughts on Vicki’s reaction?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.