Vicki Gunvalson celebrates ‘breakup party’ with strippers in Las Vegas

Vicki Gunvalson celebrated her breakup over the weekend. Pic credit; Bravo

Real Housewives star Vicki Gunvalson’s love tank may be empty these days, but she is celebrating being single for now.

The OG of Orange County spent a night out in Las Vegas over the weekend celebrating her split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge. She whooped it up at the Kings of Hustler strip club on Saturday evening.

Vicki was approached by the club months ago to throw a party to celebrate her newly single status but declined because the breakup was still so fresh.

Now that her heart was healing, she was ready to party.

Vicki was queen for the night at the famous male strip club

The party kicked off on the rooftop of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, and it seems that Vicki was the guest of honor.

“Thanks @kingsofhustler for providing so much fun for my friends and I,” Gunvalson captioned an Instagram photo from the bash.

Vicki was seen partying with a number of pals in a shimmery dress, high-heeled pumps, and glitzy silver jewelry. It does not appear that any of Vicki’s former RHOC pals were in her entourage.

Things got steamy when she was pulled onto stage by a performer named Rico, who gave her a lap dance while she placed his hat on her head. All of Vicki‘s friends cheered her on as they watched from the crowd. She danced on stage while sipping martinis and flashing dollar bills, and the fans in the crowd were loving seeing her let loose.

Vicki and Steve announced their breakup after a two-year engagement

The former couple was supposed to marry in April 2020, but the wedding was postponed due to Covid-19. They later announced they would marry in 2021, but fans were shocked when the pair finally pulled the plug on their relationship in September.

Vicki revealed Steve had been cheating on her and that Steve even used her condo in Mexico without her knowledge to carry on his affair. Steve has repeatedly denied these claims, although he is now engaged to the 37-year-old teacher he was allegedly cheating on Vicki with.

Vicki was married to Donn Gunvalson for 20 years before they divorced during her time on RHOC. She later began a relationship with Brooks Ayers, who publicly faked a cancer diagnosis while on the show. She met Steve during her last season of RHOC, and the fans seemed to think he was good for Vicki.

She recently revealed she is casually dating two men – one in Chicago and one in California. She has also expressed interest in having her own dating show.

Vicki recently filmed Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but a premier date has yet to be announced.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.