VH1 is bringing back The Surreal Life starring Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, and more

Tamar Braxton is signed up for The Surreal Life. Pic credit: WEtv

VH1 is going way back with a new reboot set to debut this fall.

Fans of The Surreal Life can rejoice as it is getting the revival we’ve been waiting for for over a decade.

For those who may not remember, The Surreal Life ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006. Several pop culture celebrities took part in the social experiment, and there were some memorable moments from the show across the years it was on the air.

What do we know about The Surreal Life reboot?

There isn’t a lot out there about how The Surreal Life will run. It will presumably follow a similar format as it has in the past, though.

An official title has yet to be released. It is still referred to as The Surreal Life, and it even has a cast ready to go.

If you plan on tuning in for the VH1 reboot, you will likely see some familiar faces. Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, Kim Coles, Stormy Daniels, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, and Manny MUA.

The cast is incredibly diverse, but the personalities are even more so. Tamar likely has an advantage, especially if the show will follow the format it did when airing in the early 2000s.

She won Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, so cohabitating in a house with other celebrities is something she is prepared to do. It has been a tough couple of years for the singer and reality TV star, so hopefully, she will keep her head in the game.

Which celebrities were on the original run of The Surreal Life?

Over the six seasons the show initially ran, there were some very familiar names in the cast. From Christopher Knight to Ron Jeremy, celebrity status was all over the place.

Flavor Flav was on Season 3 of the show alongside Brigitte Neilsen, and they sparked a spin-off. That is how he rose to fame in the reality TV world, and his show spawned some other reality TV stars.

Season 4 of the show saw Christopher Knight build a relationship with Adrianne Curry, which spun off into their show, My Fair Brady.

Other notable celebrities who have appeared on the show were Verne Troyer, Florence Henderson, Da Brat, Jordan Knight, Corey Feldman, and Vanilla Ice.

As we wait for more details about when to expect the premiere and what it will be called, fans are waiting to see how the new celebrities will mesh together.

The Surreal Life is expected to debut this fall on VH1.