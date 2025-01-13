Veah Netherton wasn’t on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All stage — Here’s why

90 Day Fiance newcomer Veah Netherton has had a rough go of it in recent months.

She shared her international love story in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but viewers were surprised to see she didn’t attend the Tell All in person.

Instead, Veah appeared via a video call alongside a screen positioned next to her South African boyfriend, Sunny Mahdi‘s screen.

During a brief interaction with host Shaun Robinson, Veah shared that her doctors had found gallstones, which caused her to drop nearly 50 pounds.

At the time, Veah felt she and her team of medical professionals were “on the right track,” but it seems her health has since taken a turn for the worst.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Veah’s absence at the Tell All has sparked concern and curiosity among 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

Realizing that everyone is wondering why she couldn’t travel from Florida to New York to film the Tell All, Veah took to social media to share why.

Veah has been diagnosed with gallstones and a brain tumor

According to the reality TV newbie, she has been suffering from some pretty serious health issues that prohibited her from appearing in person to film the Tell All.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Veah uploaded a photo of herself in a set of pajamas and admitted she’s been hesitant to open up about her health issues.

“[Losig] my health pretty much over night has been very traumatic,” Veah wrote in her caption, continuing, “but I’m hoping by posting this it can reach the right person & maybe I can get the help I need.”

Veah explained that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was “severely affecting” her life before making the trip to South Africa to meet Sunny in person.

Once she returned to the US, Veah researched natural methods to shrink and get rid of tumors.

Veah says she hasn’t eaten solid food in six months

Amid her research, Veah hired a licensed health coach, who helped her decide to look into lymphatic draining.

A medical provider used a massage gun on Veah’s lymph nodes in her chest, armpit, and neck areas, which, in turn, caused shortness of breath “mostly in the mornings & while working out.”

Eventually, Veah’s condition worsened to the point she was unable to swallow (even her own saliva), and she began spitting up blood and became unable to walk.

Veah made several visits to the emergency room and was hospitalized a few times as a result. At times, Veah was bedridden for weeks, even months.

Addressing her weight loss, Veah noted that she’s been unable to ingest food for about six months and has “relied strictly” on nutritional shakes for sustenance.

Veah then took to her Instagram Stories to elaborate on her health issues.

Veah asks for doctor recommendations and thanks her supporters

In the first slide, she acknowledged that she’s gained “a few pounds” but is still “very underweight” and asked for doctor recommendations to help her get well.

Veah elaborated on her health issues in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @veah90day/Instagram

In her second slide, Veah clarified that she believes her provider using a massage gun on her lymph nodes damaged her muscles and nerves.

Veah teased an upcoming book that will detail her health issues

Earlier this month, Veah hinted at her health issues in an Instagram Story Q&A, hinting at why she would be absent at the Tell All.

“My health.” Veah wrote. “This will all be talked about in my book in detail.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19 at 8/7c on TLC.