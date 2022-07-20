Varya Malina has message for haters telling her not to show off self-confidence

Varya Malina addressed her 90 Day Fiance haters. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina tends to put on a positive social media front despite her fiance from the show, Geoffrey Paschel, being behind bars for the next 18 years.

He was not granted the opportunity for parole, and his request for a new trial was denied, so he will likely spend that entire time in prison.

Geoffrey was convicted in October 2021 of the June 2019 brutal assault and kidnapping of his ex-fiancee. The assault occurred just weeks before he flew to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Varya has given her unwavering support to Geoffrey and has gone so far as to move into his house in Tenessee and be the one to give fans updates while she communicates and visits with him.

Women have come forward and claimed that they carried on relationships with Geoffrey while he was dating Varya. Varya began talking to Geoffrey when he proposed to his ex-fiancee from the conviction.

During the sentencing, one of Geoffrey’s ex-wives took the stand to corroborate Geoffrey’s history of domestic violence.

In any case, Varya just issued a message to her haters and those who tell her to stop showing off her self-confidence on social media.

Varya Malina addressed 90 Day Fiance critics who tell her to stop showing off her self-confidence

Varya’s video began by showing an empty chair with a thought written over the video saying, “When I’ve finally built my self confidence,” in front of it. Varya then came into the frame, sat down in the chair, and put on a big smile as she began to do a sexy dance.

The next statement that came over the video read, “And people say: ‘Don’t show off.'”

Behind Varya’s remark on the screen, she stopped her dancing and just sat stoically in the chair.

Varya asked her fans in the caption, “How often do people with low self-esteem try to put you down out of jealousy?”

Geoffrey Paschel spoke at his sentencing

During his sentencing, Geoffrey gave a statement that did not sit well with the judge.

Geoffrey maintained that his ex-fiancee sustained all the injuries by hurting herself and wished his ex all the best, and pushed the idea that rehabilitation would be better for him. He told the judge that he had hopes and dreams.

He asked the judge for mercy and asked him to think of his family and his kids, of which he has at least four.

In the judge’s response, he called Geoffrey’s behavior dark and evil and said he was disgusted before handing down the 18-year sentence. The judge also said he took Geoffrey’s prior convictions into account.

You can hear the judge’s full address to Geoffrey here.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.