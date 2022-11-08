Vanessa Guerra reveals baby plans with Colt Johnson and if she likes his hair

Vanessa Guerra answered questions about her relationship with Colt Johnson and her preferences for him. Pic credit: TLC

Vanessa Guerra, the wife of 90 Day Fiance alum Colt Johnson, did a rare Q&A with fans that revealed the answers to viewers’ burning questions.

In October 2021, Colt and Vanessa revealed that Vanessa had suffered a miscarriage and shared their heartbreak with the 90 Day community.

Vanessa and Colt celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in March 2022 after having separated following the miscarriage. They got back together around that time and have been going strong.

They got an outpouring of support at the time of the miscarriage but have not said whether they plan on trying again, which has left fans curious.

Vanessa was asked, “Any plans to have another baby ? You two make a beautiful baby.”

To which Vanessa responded, “Not at the moment, but thank you.”

Vanessa Guerra answered a question about Colt Johnson’s appearance

Changing gears to a more light-hearted topic, Vanessa fielded a question that asked, “Do you like Colts long hair/beard? Or prefer that he cut/trim it?”

Colt has been rocking a bushy beard with long straight chin hair. He has coupled that look with keeping the hair on his head long.

When 90 Day fans first met Colt, he kept his hair short and styled and did not keep any facial hair.

In response to her preference for Colt’s appearance, Vanessa revealed, “I LOVE the long hair.”

Pic credit: @vanessaj_702/Instagram

Colt and Vanessa had major issues with their sex life

From the time Vanessa came into the 90 Day picture on Season 5 of Happily Ever After? she and Colt’s sex life made waves.

Colt had cheated on his then-girlfriend Jess Caroline with Vanessa and decided to be with Vanessa after breaking up with Jess.

Colt and Vanessa’s relationship became more serious on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, with the pair tying the knot by the time the Tell All aired.

However, Vanessa revealed that she was always troubled about her sex life with Colt because his sex drive was way too high for her.

Furthermore, Vanessa explained that Colt loved to talk in bed and make a big production out of having sex, and she said that it was too much for her to be dealing with that all the time.

The couple even saw a sex therapist while on the show, but Vanessa has not updated fans on how that part of their romance has been going since.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.