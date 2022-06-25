Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz thanks ex-wife Katie Maloney for new gift

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz received a new gift from Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney may be transitioning away from their marriage and settling into their newfound single lives, but the two clearly haven’t lost all their love for one another.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom are currently going through a divorce after announcing the end of their union back in March. At the time, both Tom and Katie maintained they were still friends who loved and respected one another.

In a recent post to social media, Tom seemingly confirmed the status of their ongoing friendship when he revealed Katie had purchased him a new gift.

Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Schwartz thanks ex-wife Katie Maloney for new gadget

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a video of his newest gadget. However, the TomTom co-owner clarified it wasn’t a kitchen tool that he purchased for himself — it actually was a gift from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Sitting on the counter of his kitchen was a new air fryer. Newly removed from its box, Tom focused on the fryer and thanked Katie for the thoughtful present.

Typed over the video, Tom captioned the post, “Bub! Thank you for the spiffy new Air fryer.”

As he panned over the newest kitchen addition, Tom echoed off camera, “Bub! Thank you for this baby…yeah! Thank you!”

Tom and Katie bid farewell to their marital home

Katie and Tom might be on good terms, but that doesn’t mean the pain from their split has magically fallen away.

In fact, Katie recently took to Instagram and snapped a selfie while sitting with her knees to her chest in their now-empty house.

In an emotional caption, Katie said her goodbyes to their once-shared home and thanked the structure for all the memories.

“I hate goodbyes,” Katie started the post’s caption. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral.”

Katie continued to add that she was still very much alive and was grateful for all the ways their home had served their dreams.

“Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS.”

Katie concluded the caption noting that she would miss “coming home.”

Since moving out of their home and listing it for sale, Katie has moved into a new apartment as the former couple begins building their own individual lives.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.