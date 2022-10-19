Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz admits relationship between him and Raquel Leviss is unlikely

Tom Schwartz explains his current relationship status with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tom Schwartz says he doesn’t believe a romantic relationship will happen between him and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Tom’s revelation comes after numerous reports that he hooked up with his Pump Rules castmate while both of them served as members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding to Brock Davies in August.

Though neither has directly referenced the hookup, Tom and Raquel have admitted to enjoying the friendship they’ve built since their respective breakups with their long-term partners.

Raquel ended her five-year relationship with Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy prior to the filming for Season 9’s reunion special, and just a few short months later, in March 2022, Katie Maloney and Tom went public with their split as well.

Now that they’re both single, Tom and Raquel have been taking their time easing back into the dating waters.

While speaking with Page Six at BravoCon 2022, Tom opened up about his flirtatious friendship with Raquel and dished on whether or not the two might have a future together.

While speaking with the outlet, Tom admitted that it has been an “absolute pleasure” to get to know Raquel on a “deeper level” than before.

Although the two have filmed a few seasons of the hit Bravo show with one another, they never really had the chance to connect since they were in separate relationships.

“I’ve been chatting with people [about how] I didn’t really ever bond with Raquel before, but now I see the depth of character and how funny she is,” he gushed.

Despite their newfound friendship, Tom responded, “I don’t think so,” about whether or not he saw a romantic relationship with Raquel in his future.

“I have a great admiration for her, and we’re tight, we’re friends, we’re boys,” he stated.

Tom then teased that viewers will see “a [climactic] moment” unfold between them in the upcoming season, a likely nod to the hookup rumors.

Raquel shares appreciation for friendship with Tom, says she’s thankful to have someone ‘in my corner’

For her part, Raquel also opened up about her admiration for Tom and admitted that they had created quite a “connection” with one another.

“I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” she shared while attending BravoCon 2022.

She elaborated that Tom is a “sweet guy,” and she appreciated having “a friend in [her] corner.”

Fans will have to tune in when the new season drops to find out just how far Raquel and Tom go to reach their “[climactic] moment.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.