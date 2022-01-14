Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval shows support for Brock Davies’ new business venture

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval supported his co-star Brock Davies’ new business. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval may be a polarizing personality, but he certainly steps up for his friends where it counts.

Season 9 of the hit Bravo series has been filled with the usual drama and tension, but it has also had the added excitement of big life events.

Of course, that includes seeing the newest additions to the Vanderpump Rules family, Lala’s daughter Ocean, and Scheana’s daughter Summer Moon. Both babies were born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom last year, and each made their on-screen debuts this season.

But the event that kicked off the season was James’ proposal to Raquel. The elaborate music festival-themed event was pulled off, in part, thanks to Tom.

And Tom showed his support once again when Scheana’s boyfriend (now fiancé) Brock Davies asked him and the rest of his fellow co-stars to take part in a photoshoot for his new app Homebody.

Tom Sandoval shows support for VPR co-star Brock Davies’ new app

A recent episode of Vanderpump Rules included the photoshoot for Brock’s new app, and the VPR cast absolutely rocked it.

So much so that Tom shared shots from the day over on his Instagram.

The series of shots included both him and his girlfriend Ariana Madix in various poses while wearing athletic outfits.

Tom was decked out in all black athletic wear, including a sleeveless top, while Ariana wore black leggings and a long sleeve teal crop-top.

The fun pics had a shot of both Tom and Ariana striking a similar pose of jump kicks while making fierce faces.

“Congratulations @brock__davies on the creation of @homebodyapp !! Where fans and followers can work out live with creators!” he captioned the post.

Brock’s VPR photoshoot idea created drama with co-star James Kennedy

There was plenty of drama leading up to the photoshoot between Brock and co-star James Kennedy.

Unlike Tom and the rest of the group, James took issue with Brock asking him and their co-stars to participate in the photoshoot without financial compensation.

James’ now ex-fiancee, Raquel Leviss, spilled the beans during a girls’ lunch that shortly after Brock sent out the group text asking the cast to participate, James texted her to hold off on responding.

His reasoning? He didn’t think they should agree to promote Brock’s business without compensation.

Ultimately, James and Brock hashed out the issue, but it clearly left a sour taste for both of them.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.