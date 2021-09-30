Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval says he once received a ‘boatload’ of weed from Miley Cyrus

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval claims Miley Cyrus once gave him a “boatload” of weed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval revealed that he has an A-list celebrity on his “Rolodex,” and that celebrity hooked him up with more than a little bit of marijuana.

Of course, that celebrity is none other than Miley Cyrus.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tom Sandoval and his BFF Tom Schwartz settled in for a new game. It was revealed that Sandoval was given the gift after Miley, a huge fan of the show, visited TomTom.

Tom Sandoval claims Miley Cyrus gave him a ‘boatload of weed’ after a visit to TomTom

In the Schwartz or Sandy game, host Andy Cohen read different facts or scenarios and had to guess whether it was about Tom Schwartz or Tom “Sandy” Sandoval.

“This Tom’s Rolodex includes none other than the princess of punk-pop, Miley Cyrus,” the fact claimed.

When Andy correctly guessed that the fact was about Sandoval, he revealed that she was more than a contact.

“She came to TomTom!” Andy said.

“She did. She did. She brought me a boatload of weed,” Sandoval chuckled under his breath. “I literally just finished it. That was, like, a year ago.”

The WWHL host joked, asking Sandoval if he had finished it just before coming on the show.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Sandoval laughed in response.

Tom Sandoval clashes with Tom Schwartz’s wife Katie Maloney, but there’s still plenty of love between them

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is now underway, and it’s setting up to be one wild ride. In the premiere episode, Sandoval and Schwartz sat down with their boss and business partner Lisa Vanderpump to reveal that they were opening up a new bar.

However, one point of contention for the pair was what to name the new bar. Sandoval was set with the name “Schwartz and Sandy’s,” but Schwartz wasn’t sold on the idea that it was the best name to go with.

Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney, made it known that she also didn’t like the name while the cast sat down for dinner in celebration of Scheana Shay’s birthday.

And while the teaser trailer for Season 9 also hinted that more drama is to come between Katie and Sandoval, there’s still plenty of love between them.

“Since Katie and Ariana [Madix] have grown close, why don’t you kind of take the next step, man up, maybe try and be cordial with your best friend’s wife?” a WWHL fan asked.

The question threw Sandoval, but ultimately, he clarified that they may not always see eye-to-eye, but that doesn’t mean there’s love lost between them.

“What do you mean?” he asked, “We take vacations together!”

He enthusiastically continued, “We love each other, man. We have very strong personalities. So yeah, like, we do butt heads, but I frickin’ love Katie, dude. I love Katie so much.”

“They have a deep bond,” Schwartz confirmed.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.